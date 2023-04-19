Funeral services for Shirley Applewhite Woolf, 87, of Lufkin will be held Friday, April 21, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Keith Woolf and Brother Steve Cowart officiating. Interment will follow in the Huntington Cemetery.
Mrs. Woolf was born November 24, 1935 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Johnnie (Johnson) and Roy Applewhite, and died Saturday, April 15, 2023 in a Jasper hospice facility.
Mrs. Woolf was a lifetime resident of Lufkin. She worked as Medical Records Director at Woodland Heights Hospital for many years. She worked as Office Manager for Dr. William E. Watson for 26 years and then retired as Office Manager for Dr. Sudheer Karnati.
Mrs. Woolf’s favorite things were scrapbooking with friends and playing the piano. She started playing the piano at a very young age and played the piano and sang with her two sisters. The Applewhite Sisters have blessed many people with their music over the years. Mrs. Woolf was currently serving as church pianist at Mt. Zion Baptist Church where she was a faithful member. She loved the Lord and faithfully served as church pianist and worked in youth, children’s and women’s ministry at the churches she attended during her life.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Keith and Gretchen Woolf of Lufkin; daughter, Cheryl Sims of Lufkin; grandchildren, Drew Sims and Bryan Mortensen of Courtenay, British Columbia, Jordan Sims and wife Cheryl, Gracilyn Woolf and Jacob Woolf, all of Lufkin; great-grandchildren, Brody Garvin and Travis Garvin; sisters, Ruth Cowart and Kathryn Scott, both of Lufkin; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William Dalton Woolf; son, Jon Paul Woolf; and son-in-law, Basil Sims.
Pallbearers will be Mike Forrest, Corey Cowart, Timothy Roberson, Doug Beasley, Billy Forrest, and Tristan Tidwell.
Honorary pallbearers will be Michael Dorman, Sam Berry, Larry Merritt, Leon Bridges, Sylvester Ramos, and James Sanchez.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 4303 FM 842, Lufkin, Texas 75901.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Friday morning prior to the services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.