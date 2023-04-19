Carroway Lufkin square 5/7/22

Shirley Applewhite Woolf

Funeral services for Shirley Applewhite Woolf, 87, of Lufkin will be held Friday, April 21, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Keith Woolf and Brother Steve Cowart officiating. Interment will follow in the Huntington Cemetery.

