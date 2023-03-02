Funeral Services for Shirley "Joy" Weeks will be held in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 2:00 p.m., with Bro. Scott Reed officiating. The family will welcome friends from 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. prior to the service.
Mrs. Shirley "Joy" Weeks was born on August 6, 1938 to the late Raymond and Mattie (Latham) Childers. Mrs. Weeks was raised in Emory, Texas, "God's Country" as she always referred to it.
She married Fred "Pete" Weeks Jr. on October 12, 1956 and resided in Diboll, Texas all of her remaining years. Mrs. Weeks passed from her earthly home to be with her Lord and Savior on February 27, 2023 in Lufkin, Texas.
Mrs. Weeks was a Hair Stylist and ran her own shop for many years. In her spare time, she enjoyed cooking, sewing, and gardening. She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. Her greatest joy in life was her family, her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was never happier than spending time with her family.
Mrs. Weeks is survived by her husband of 66 years Pete Weeks, son and daughter-in-law, David and Sherri Weeks of Hudson, Texas; grandchildren, Dustin Weeks and wife Penni of Diboll, Texas, Brandon Weeks and wife Alana of Woodville, Texas, Maddie Rolando and husband Doug of Houston, Texas, and Courtney Reeves and husband Tyler of Fort Worth, Texas; great-grandchildren, Aiden Weeks, Hadley Rolando, Pete Weeks, Riley Rolando, Paul Weeks and Nora Reeves; sister, Diane Shewmaker of Canton, Texas; sister-in-law, Dorothy Childers of Emory, Texas; son-in-law, John Harris of Fort Worth, Texas, as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Mattie Childers; daughter, Jeanette Weeks Harris; and brothers, Raymond "Fayne" Childers and Royce Childers.
The family would like to thank the staff of Pinnacle Senior Living in Lufkin, Texas for the above and beyond wonderful and attentive care they provided Mrs. Weeks as well as the staff of Hospice in the Pines for their wonderful care.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
