Shirley "Joy" Weeks

Funeral Services for Shirley "Joy" Weeks will be held in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 2:00 p.m., with Bro. Scott Reed officiating. The family will welcome friends from 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. prior to the service.

