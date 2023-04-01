Carroway Lufkin square 5/7/22

Funeral services for Shirley M. Terrell, 88, of Diboll will be held Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Ryan Chapel United Methodist Church with Reverend Charles Weeks III officiating. Interment will follow in the Ryan Chapel Cemetery.

Mrs. Terrell was born March 1, 1935 in Lufkin, Texas, the daughter of the late Inez (Roberson) Bowman and James Madison Whitworth, and died Thursday, March 30, 2023 in Lufkin.