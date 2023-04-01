Funeral services for Shirley M. Terrell, 88, of Diboll will be held Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Ryan Chapel United Methodist Church with Reverend Charles Weeks III officiating. Interment will follow in the Ryan Chapel Cemetery.
Mrs. Terrell was born March 1, 1935 in Lufkin, Texas, the daughter of the late Inez (Roberson) Bowman and James Madison Whitworth, and died Thursday, March 30, 2023 in Lufkin.
Mrs. Terrell was a Registered Nurse for over 47 years, working many areas and places in the medical field. To name a few, Memorial Hospital in the pharmacy, ER, ICU and on the floors, wearing many hats at one time. She was a Charge Nurse on the weekends at PineCrest, drove many miles as a Home Health Care Nurse, and finally ended her career right back in her hometown as the school nurse for Diboll Jr. High and High School.
Mrs. Terrell was the best loving mother and our greatest supporter. She wore many hats and carried many titles but the two she most cherished were “mom and grandma”. She loved to visit with family and friends. Her greatest blessings were her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. She attended every possible event that they participated in — it didn’t matter where or how many miles she had to travel to do so.
She loved to travel and did so with her many “special traveling buddies”. She loved working in her yard “in the dirt” as she would call it with her plants and many flowers. Mrs. Terrell loved watching the Dallas Cowboys. She loved her church home and family — Ryan Chapel United Methodist Church. She volunteered at Diboll Christian Outreach and was a member of the Diboll Garden Club.
Mrs. Terrell has touched so many lives and never met a stranger; she was always willing to help and did so with a beautiful smile on her face or “an attitude”, depending on the person. Nathan, Walter and Kathy were so blessed to get to have her as their personal nurse!
Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Nathan and Lesa Terrell and Walter and Teresa Terrell, all of Diboll; daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and Howard Smith of Diboll; grandchildren and spouses, Donya and Jeff Stifle, Jonathan and Jennifer Terrell, Jimmy and Cheli Terrell, all of Diboll, Heather Terrell of Houston, Michael Homan of Wisconsin, Kristi Homan of Midland, Lukey Smith, Wendy and Adam Terry, April and Phillip Richard, and Angie Modisette, all of Diboll; great-grandchildren and spouses, Cody and Courtney Stifle, Jacob and Addie Stifle, Layla Terrell, Seline Terrell, Jacey Terrell, Josh Stifle, Audy Clary, Drew and Hannah Richard, Luke Terry, Phillip McHale, Dylan McHale, Brax Smith, Rex Smith, Rachel Modisette, Bob Modisette, all of Diboll, Clay Homan and Josh Homan, both of Wisconsin; great-great-grandchildren, Brooklyn Stifle, Cade Stifle, Max Stifle, and Addie Stifle, all of Diboll; brother and sister-in-law, Wayne and Georgeann Nash of Diboll; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Edward and Joyce Terrell of Diboll; sisters-in-law, Barbara Nash of Corrigan and Juanice Adkins Plummer of West Virginia; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 62 years, Horace “Jr.” Terrell; son, Horace Allen Terrell; infant daughter; and brothers, Charles Whitworth, Melvin Whitworth, Kenneth Nash and Carroll Nash.
Pallbearers will be Jonathan Terrell, Jimmy Terrell, Michael Homan, Kristi Homan, Cody Stifle, and Jacob Stifle.
Honorary pallbearers will be the rest of her grand, great-grand, and great-great-grandchildren.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon prior to the services.
