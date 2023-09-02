Simon Hamilton, Jr., 85, of Center, Texas passed away Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at St. Luke’s Hospital in San Augustine, Texas. Simon, known to friends and family as “Polecat”, was born August 5, 1938 in the Robinson Bend Community of Hemphill, Texas to Simon Hamilton, Sr. and Ola Simmons Hamilton. He worked for many years as a Supervisor in the Lumber Industry. He was a 23 year resident of Center, having previously resided in Lufkin, Texas since 1957. Over the years, he had worked for Louisiana Pacific, Delwin Burgess Logging and L & R Timber. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and loved listening to country music, particularly George Jones. He also enjoyed watching Westerns, Bonanza and Hee Haw and he loved all his grandkids. He was a member of Sunset Church of Christ in San Augustine. Simon is survived by his son, Simon Hamilton III of Houston; daughters, Tiffany Hamilton Nash and husband, Dion, of San Augustine, Sonya Beck and husband, Billy, of The Woodlands, and Hope Hamilton of Lufkin; and grandchildren, Noelle, Bianca, Desirae, Andrew and Liam. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lurlene Hamilton; daughter, Arenda Hamilton; brothers, James Roy Hamilton and Robert Hamilton; and sister, Doris Leftridge. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friday, September 1, 2023 at Starr Funeral Home, 510 Starr Street, Hemphill, Texas and begin again the following morning at 10:00a.m. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 2, 2023 in Starr Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Frank Hamilton officiating and Bro. Eric Hamilton assisting. Burial will follow services in Macedonia Cemetery, Hemphill, Texas. Memories and condolences may be shared at starrfuneralhome.com.
