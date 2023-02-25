Sister Mary Annunciata of the Holy Spirit, O.P. (Joy Faye Clark), 90, died February 22, 2023 at the Monastery of the Infant Jesus, Lufkin, TX. Sister Mary Annunciata was born to the late Walter Ernest Clark and Faye Hermosa Cook on August 15, 1932 on Galveston Island.
She was adopted by her paternal aunt, Clatie Clark, and her husband, Stewart Shaw, after losing both her father and mother by the age of 2.
She attended Ball High in Galveston from 1946-49 and graduated from Texas State College for Women in Denton with a B.A. in History in 1953. She did clerical work at the American National Insurance Co. in Galveston during college.
She entered the Dominican Sisters of Houston in 1954 where she made her first profession as a Dominican Sister on March 26, 1956 and her final profession on June 8, 1961. She continued her education at Sacred Heart Dominican College, Houston, the University of Texas, Austin, Our Lady of the Lake College, San Antonio, and the University of Houston.
Sister taught at Catholic high schools in the Galveston/Houston/Beaumont area from 1953-1972. Always a wise counselor, Sister was beloved by her students. In 1973, desiring the contemplative life, she asked to transfer to the Monastery of the Infant Jesus, where she made her solemn vows as a Dominican nun on January 15, 1978. In the Monastery, Sister served as librarian, seamstress, Directress of Novices, sub-prioress, and prioress from 2001-2007.
Sister Mary Annunciata is preceded in death by her parents and her adopted parents; her brother, John Claxton Clark; her adopted brother, Stewart J. Shaw, Jr.; and numerous cousins including Nellie and Evelyn Shaw. She is survived by her beloved sister-in-law, Maida Clark (Cypress, TX); her nephew, Kenneth Clark and his wife Jami (Texas City, TX); her niece, Ginger Boles (Cypress, TX); four great-nieces and nephews; nine great, great-nieces and nephews.
Viewing will be held in the Monastery Chapel on Sunday, February 26, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. when the rosary will be recited. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. in the Monastery Chapel on Monday, February 27, 2023, with Bishop Joseph Strickland officiating. Interment in the Monastery Cemetery will immediately follow the Mass.
Pallbearers are Kenneth Clark, John D. Poskey, Antonio Santana, David Bomer, Tim Healy, and Randy Alexander. Honorary pallbearer: Richard Williams.
Invitations are extended through the press.
Services are under the direction of Gipson Funeral Homes.
