Sister Mary Annunciata of the Holy Spirit, O.P. (Joy Faye Clark), 90, died February 22, 2023 at the Monastery of the Infant Jesus, Lufkin, TX. Sister Mary Annunciata was born to the late Walter Ernest Clark and Faye Hermosa Cook on August 15, 1932 on Galveston Island.

She was adopted by her paternal aunt, Clatie Clark, and her husband, Stewart Shaw, after losing both her father and mother by the age of 2.