Funeral services for Socorro DeJesus, 84, of Diboll will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 25, 2023 at First Apostolic Church in Burke with Rev. Paul Mettlen officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service and interment will follow at Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Socorro DeJesus was born January 30, 1939 in Teocaltiche Jalisco, Mexico to the late Soledad & Jose Alvarez. She passed away peacefully February 21 surrounded by her loving family at her residence in Diboll.
She was a devoted and loving wife to the late Gilberto DeJesus for 54 years before he lost the battle of cancer in 2008. She was an adoring and caring mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great grandmother, sister in Christ, and a friend.
She loved reading the word of God, singing hymns, listening to Christian music, travel, knitting, gardening, word search puzzles, playing rummikub game, attending to her cats, sitting outside on her back porch enjoying bird singing and watching the squirrels gather their food. She was an excellent cook. She would prepare delicious meals for her family and who ever entered her home.
She was an incredible storyteller, very detailed in a recollecting old memory of her past. She loved sharing her mischievous, fun, & adventurous childhood. Always reminiscing the best day of her life when she encounters love at first sight — Gilberto.
She was loved and adored by many, and she never met a stranger. She had an exceptional sense of humor. Her smile and laughter were contagious. Even through the end of her journey here on earth, her unique personality never failed. She had a joy within no one could take away.
In 1988 the love of her life became the Lord and Savior. She was baptized in the name of Jesus Christ, received the gift of the Holy Ghost, spoke in tongues according to the scriptures in the Book of Acts 2:38. She was member of First Apostolic Church in Burke.
She’s survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Bertha and Hector Cadena of Lufkin, Graciela DeJesus of Lufkin, Irma and Dionicio Guerrero of Diboll, and Silvia and Luis Ramos of Lufkin; sons and daughters-in-law, Gilberto and Olga DeJesus, Sergio and Mariana DeJesus, David and Dinorah DeJesus, Patricio DeJesus, and Noe and Lisa DeJesus all of Diboll; grandchildren, Genaro DeJesus, Jessica Garcia, Abigail Cadena, Yesmin Hernandez, Samuel Cadena, Sergio Hernandez Jr., Jonathan Hernandez, Jose DeJesus, Andrea DeJesus, Daniel Guerrero, Natalie DeJesus, Christopher DeJesus, Ezequiel Guerrero, Patricio DeJesus Jr., Magdalena DeJesus, Brianna Diaz, David DeJesus Jr., Joel DeJesus, Hannah DeJesus, Alejandra Jimenez, Karina Castillo, Fernando DeJesus, Olivia DeJesus, Luis Ramos Jr., Dessity DeJesus, Sergio DeJesus Jr., Noel DeJesus, Fatima DeJesus, Leah DeJesus, Chloe DeJesus, Victoria DeJesus, Patricio DeJesus, Magdalena Davis, and 44 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Soledad and Jose Alvarez; her sister, Martha Alvarez; her brothers, Andres Alvarez, Leonardo Alvarez, Miguel Alvarez; and her husband Gilberto DeJesus.
Pallbearers will be Abigail Cadena, Yesmin Hernandez, Andrea Calderon, Natalia DeJesus, Karina Castillo, and Dessity DeJesus.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jessica Garcia, Magdalena DeJesus, Alejandra Jimenez, Brianna Diaz, Hannah DeJesus, Olivia DeJesus, Fatima DeJesus, Leah DeJesus, Chloe DeJesus, Victoria DeJesus, and Magdalena Davis.
