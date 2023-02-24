Funeral services for Socorro DeJesus, 84, of Diboll will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 25, 2023 at First Apostolic Church in Burke with Rev. Paul Mettlen officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service and interment will follow at Garden of Memories Memorial Park.

Socorro DeJesus was born January 30, 1939 in Teocaltiche Jalisco, Mexico to the late Soledad & Jose Alvarez. She passed away peacefully February 21 surrounded by her loving family at her residence in Diboll.

