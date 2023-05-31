shafer square sept 2021

Stefanie Brunner

Funeral mass for Stefanie Brunner, 54, of Huntington, was held Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Lufkin with Father Denzil Vithanage officiating. Interment followed at Jonesville Cemetery in Huntington, TX.

Tags

Recommended for you