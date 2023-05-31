Funeral mass for Stefanie Brunner, 54, of Huntington, was held Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Lufkin with Father Denzil Vithanage officiating. Interment followed at Jonesville Cemetery in Huntington, TX.
Mrs. Brunner was born on May 31, 1968, in Lufkin, Texas, to Max Edward Adams and the late Patricia Ann (Ramos) Adams, and died Friday, May 26, 2023, in Lufkin.
Stefanie loved her church and was a lifelong St. Patrick’s Catholic Church member. She was very active in the pro-life movement, serving over the Gabriel project, and serving in the Deep East Texas Right to Life, Life Chain. She was co-founder of Our Lady’s Rosary Makers. She deeply loved her family, was a devoted wife and mother, and cherished her grandson.
She is survived by her husband of over 33 years, Steven Brunner of Huntington, TX; daughter and son-in-law, Jordan and Adam Burkett of Oklahoma; daughter and boyfriend, Allison Brunner and Joshua Robbins of Huntington, TX; son, Scott Brunner of Huntington, TX; grandson, Killian Burkett of Oklahoma; father, Ed Adams of Lufkin, TX; sister, Dianna Mitchell of Lufkin, TX; brother and sister-in-law, Brian and Bobbie Adams of Lufkin, TX; sister and brother-in-law, Melanie and Kenny McPherson of Moody, TX; brother and sister-in-law, Thomas and Charlotte Adams of Lufkin, TX; father-in-law and wife, David and Claudia Brunner of Huntington, TX; sister-in-law and husband, Sherry and Robert Lindsey of Huntington, TX; sister-in-law and husband, Donna and Gregg Parker of Allen, TX; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Tom and Audie Ramos; grandparents, Max and Rose Adams; mother, Patricia Adams; mother-in-law, Sarah Brunner; and brother-in-law, Deacon Billy Mitchell.
Pallbearers were be Adam Burkett, Joshua Robbins, Gregg Parker, Alex Saxton, Thomas Adams, and Brian Adams.
Honorary pallbearers were Robert Lindsey, Matt Lindsey, Cody Jones, Ryan Jones, and Bryan Anglin.
Special memorials may be made to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church (any pro-life ministry) 2118 Lowry St, Lufkin, TX 75901.
Rosary was recited at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.
