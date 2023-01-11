Graveside services for Stella Mae Holley, 86, of Lufkin will be held Friday, January 13, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park with Brother Richard Owens officiating.
Mrs. Holley was born July 20, 1936 in Wolfe City, Texas to the late Zelliah (Moore) and Emry John Craig, and died Sunday, January 8, 2023 in a local nursing facility. She was a lifetime resident of Lufkin. Mrs. Holley owned and operated Holley’s Wonderland and Holley’s Café for many years. She loved reading and working in her garden and flower beds, and dearly loved her family and extended family. Mrs. Holley was a member of Central Church of Christ.
Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Bryan and Tammy Holley and David and Connie Holley, all of Lufkin; grandchildren, Vanessa Mulder, Kristie Robbins, Tanya Head, April Anthony, Amanda Holley, Adam Holley, Cytera Fritz, Keslie Reese, Bryson Holley, and Kenzy Holley; 12 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James A. Holley; sons, Richard Holley and Patrick Holley; one brother; and one sister.
Pallbearers will be Bryan Holley, Devin Head, Bryson Holley, Christian Holley, Brett Holley, and Adam Holley.
