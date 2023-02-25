Carroway Lufkin square 5/7/22

Graveside services for Stephen Jennings, 56, of Lufkin will be held Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Largent Cemetery with Brother Gene Elrod officiating.

Mr. Jennings was born September 6, 1966 in Lufkin, Texas, and died Wednesday, February 22, 2023 in a local hospital.

