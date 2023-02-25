Graveside services for Stephen Jennings, 56, of Lufkin will be held Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Largent Cemetery with Brother Gene Elrod officiating.
Mr. Jennings was born September 6, 1966 in Lufkin, Texas, and died Wednesday, February 22, 2023 in a local hospital.
Mr. Jennings was a lifetime resident of Lufkin and worked at the Lufkin Workshop Center (now Gateway Community Partners) for 35 years. He enjoyed participating in Special Olympics, and was on the softball team that defeated Japan to win the gold medal in the early 90s. He loved baseball and was an avid Houston Astros fan. Mr. Jennings was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include his parents, JoAnn (Garrett) and James Jennings; brother, Keith and wife Robin Jennings; nephew, Garrett Jennings; aunt, Jo Nell Rogers; cousin, Beverly and husband Jeff Hartman; and special cousins, Tyler and wife Katy Hartman, Kaitlyn and husband Jeremy Reddick; Sidney Hartman, and Kaiden Reddick.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Clarence and Donie Jennings and John and Marie Garrett; and uncles, Johnny Garrett and Billy Rogers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon at the cemetery prior to the services.
