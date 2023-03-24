Carroway Lufkin square 5/7/22

Suzanne Sexton Bell

Funeral services for Suzanne Sexton Bell, 79, of Lufkin will be held Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jacob Fitzgerald and Brother Charles M. Roberts officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.