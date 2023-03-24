Suzanne Sexton Bell
Funeral services for Suzanne Sexton Bell, 79, of Lufkin will be held Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jacob Fitzgerald and Brother Charles M. Roberts officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Suzanne Sexton Bell passed away early Wednesday morning, March 22, 2023, at Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital in Humble, Texas after a long battle with lung disease. She was surrounded by some of her dearest loved ones at the time of her death. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, David Bell of Ruston, Louisiana.
Suzanne was born September 9, 1943 in Shreveport, Louisiana to Robert and Frances Sexton and was raised in Rodessa, Louisiana. She was the middle child and was preceded in death by her younger sister, Cindy Sexton Wilson. Her brother, Stephen Sexton and his wife Dana Sexton of Cypress, Texas, remained by her side until the end.
Suzanne graduated from North Caddo High School and Louisiana Tech. She met David Bell at Louisiana Tech in Ruston, Louisiana and the two eventually married and moved to Lufkin, Texas, where David began work at IBM. Shortly after moving to Lufkin Suzanne and David’s first child, Brad, was born and the three moved into one of the first houses built in the Englewood Subdivision. Suzanne would remain at her house on Maplewood Street until her hospitalization in January 2023. Suzanne and David had two more children, Clint Bell, currently of Midlothian, Texas, and Melanie Shea Bell York, currently of Kingwood, Texas. Suzanne raised her three kids at home where David always said she worked harder with the kids than he ever did at work. Suzanne went to work in the administration office of Lufkin ISD after her youngest child, Melanie, was in high school, and retired after many years of service.
Brad and his wife, Sherene Williams Bell live in Lufkin and gave “GG” her youngest grandson, David. Clint and his wife Mindy gave “Gran” three beautiful grandchildren: Macy, who attends UT in Midlothian; Gabe, who attends Baylor; and Will, currently a student at Heritage High School in Midlothian. Melanie and her husband, John J. York gave “GG” two beautiful granddaughters: Ashley, who attends Colorado State University; and Meredith, who attends Kingwood High School.
Suzanne was a breast cancer survivor and was diagnosed with Pulmonary Fibrosis and COPD. Despite these conditions she continued to live a full and active life right up until her hospitalization in late January 2023. Suzanne was an active member of her college sorority, Beta Sigma Phi. She remained busy taking care of her family and her many friends and loved ones. She lived an active lifestyle as an avid gardener, baker, all around cook, and later in her life as a member of the Quilt Guild. She was a lifelong Methodist, but she attended Denman Avenue Baptist Church in Lufkin for many years.
Suzanne loved her kids, grandkids, family, friends, and the Lord. She was very creative and loved crafting and quilting. Hobby Lobby will sorely miss her. She loved working hard in everything she did. She was a strong-willed, independent, and proud woman full of love. She was the living embodiment of a loving matriarch and she will be missed by many. She is finally free of the struggles of this world and is in Heaven with Jesus!
Donations may be made in Suzanne Bell’s name to the American Cancer Society, 212 Gene Samford Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Saturday evening at the funeral home.
