The family of Suzanne “Suzy” Perry Durham, 75, of Lufkin will celebrate her life with funeral services held Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Martin Doran officiating. Interment will follow in Cochran Cemetery.
Suzanne “Suzy” Perry Durham was born April 10, 1948 in Lufkin, Texas to Rachel (Squyres) Perry Dowling and Falcor Watson Perry and died May 13, 2023, in Lufkin. A sixth-generation Texan and Angelina County resident, Suzy was a graduate of Lufkin High School and Stephen F. Austin State University. She married her beloved husband, Darrell James Durham on July 22, 1978. They were the proud parents of twins, Jamie Perry and Duncan Jason, and son Raiford Bradley.
Our Suzy was one-of-a-kind. She was a storyteller (and those tales often grew as she told them throughout the years). She was passionate and onery. Suzy loved playing golf and was often found at Lufkin Country Club or Crown Colony multiple days a week for much of her life. Suzy was happiest when she was at the family lake house on Sam Rayburn and spent most of her retirement living at the lake and “wintering” at their home in Fuller Springs. She loved spending Christmas Eve with the Jackson family and hosting Christmas brunch (the best meal of the year!) at their home for family and friends each year.
Professionally, Suzy was a retired elementary school P.E. teacher and coach. Throughout her career, she taught and coached at Central, Hudson, Diboll, and retired from teaching in Lufkin at Herty Elementary after 17 years. She loved her time as the Lufkin High School Girls’ Golf Coach in the early 90’s, organizing the first full team in many years and winning District and qualifying for Regionals the years she coached. Her most proud coaching accomplishment came in 1978 when she coached the first girl to shoot PAR at the UIL State Golf Tournament.
Suzy was a life-long member of First United Methodist Church, 32-year member of the Anthony Smith Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, and charter member of the Lufkin High School Alumni Association.
Survivors include her devoted husband, Darrell Durham of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Jamie and Steven Burchfield of Mansfield; son and daughter-in-law, Jay and Lindsey Durham of Royse City; son, Brad Durham of Lufkin; grandchildren, Madelyn Durham, Jace Durham, Richard Burchfield, Braylee Durham, and Perry Burchfield; brother, Page Perry of Lufkin; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Tempe and Jerrell Durham of Lufkin; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Joyce and Charlie Hughes of Carthage; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. The family is indebted to Cheryl Webb, long-time caretaker, and friend.
Suzy was preceded in death by her parents, Rachel (Squyres) Perry Dowling and Falcor Watson Perry; her stepfather, B.J. “Bunny” Dowling; and brother, Charles W. “Dubby” Perry.
Pallbearers will be Jay Jackson, Johnny Jackson, Jerrell Durham, Scott Durham, Blake Perry, Noel Siegling, Jeff Abney, Jesse Davis, and James Vanhoose.
Memorials can be made to the Lufkin High School Alumni Association, P.O. Box 150837, Lufkin, Texas 75915 or the President General’s Project, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, 1776 D Street NW, Washington, DC, 20006.
The family will celebrate Suzy’s life with visitation from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday evening at the funeral home.
