Carroway Lufkin square 5/11/22

The family of Suzanne “Suzy” Perry Durham, 75, of Lufkin will celebrate her life with funeral services held Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Martin Doran officiating. Interment will follow in Cochran Cemetery.

Suzanne “Suzy” Perry Durham was born April 10, 1948 in Lufkin, Texas to Rachel (Squyres) Perry Dowling and Falcor Watson Perry and died May 13, 2023, in Lufkin. A sixth-generation Texan and Angelina County resident, Suzy was a graduate of Lufkin High School and Stephen F. Austin State University. She married her beloved husband, Darrell James Durham on July 22, 1978. They were the proud parents of twins, Jamie Perry and Duncan Jason, and son Raiford Bradley.