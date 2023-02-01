Snead Linton square

Terrie Ray Snead

Funeral services for Terrie Ray Snead, 64 of Lufkin, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday February 3, 2023 in the Bald Hill Church of Christ, 9187 FM 326, Lufkin, TX with Philip Snead and Nathan Snead officiating. Interment will follow in the Fielder’s Memorial Cemetery. Terrie was born July 26, 1958 in Lufkin to Raymond Tomez, Sr. and the late Francis (Huggins) and passed away on January 26, 2023 at her residence.

