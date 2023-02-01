Funeral services for Terrie Ray Snead, 64 of Lufkin, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday February 3, 2023 in the Bald Hill Church of Christ, 9187 FM 326, Lufkin, TX with Philip Snead and Nathan Snead officiating. Interment will follow in the Fielder’s Memorial Cemetery. Terrie was born July 26, 1958 in Lufkin to Raymond Tomez, Sr. and the late Francis (Huggins) and passed away on January 26, 2023 at her residence.
She was an LVN and was currently employed with Parkwood in the Pines and was formerly employed by other Health Care facilities in the Area. Terrie was a member of the Bald Hill Church of Christ and loved crocheting, spending time with the kids, grandkids, and great grandkids. She had a big heart for helping and caring for others, as well as loving animals especially Dixie.
Terrie is survived by her husband, Paul Snead of Lufkin; children, Elizabeth & Rafael of Bossier, LA; Ramona & Robbie of Stephenville, Chris & Christina of El Paso, Nathan & Destiny of Nacogdoches, Amanda & Boris of Hanson, MA, Frankie & Anna of Lufkin; dad, Raymond Tomez, Sr. of Huntington; bonus dad, Ralph “Poppy” Luna of Huntington ; sister, Jerrie of Lufkin; sister and husband, Melva & Burl of Huntington, sister, Traci of Diboll; brother and wife, Danny & Robin of Kennard, brother, Terry of Denton, brothers and wives, Ray & Jana of Lufkin, Matt & Janna of Ratcliff; numerous grandchildren & great grandchildren; other relatives; her church family; a host friends; and special fur baby, Dixie.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by Margie, Katrinka, Beau, Kaitlen, Mark, and Julian.
Pallbearers will be Nathan Snead, Ray Jones, Jonathan Rivera, Gabriel Zavala, Robbie Beineman, Jared Snead, and Aaron Snead. Honorary pallbearers are Ralph “Poppy” Luna and Thomas Snead, Jr.
The family will receive loved ones and friends Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the church building.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.