A Celebration of Life for Tony (Flemming) Brown, 79, of Lufkin will be held Friday, December 30, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at First Christian Church Lufkin with Reverend Mike Hunter officiating. Interment will be in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park prior to the services.
Tony (Flemming) Brown passed away Monday, December 26, 2022. She was born in Brady, Texas February 12, 1943. She was a junior high and high school majorette and played the flute for the Brady Band, as well as performing as a vocalist for the Brady High School stage band. She attended San Angelo Junior College and then transferred to Texas Tech where she graduated with an Elementary Education degree before marrying her high school sweetheart, Bob Brown, in 1965. Tony taught in Avalon, Waco, Brownwood and St. Cyprian’s Episcopal School in Lufkin, as Bob was transferred all over the Texas Power & Light Company.
Their daughter Tana was born in Dallas in 1967, and daughter Denna was born three years later in 1970, in Waco.
Tony was a 3-6 grade teacher at St. Cyprian’s for twenty years and loved getting hugs from her former students when she was out shopping in Lufkin. Tony was a member of First Christian Church and was a former director of the Pre-School Mother’s Day Out program. She and Bob were married for 57 years, and Tony loved being involved with the Friday Night Dinner Club, the Historical and Literary Club, Medford Sunday School class and First Christian Church choir.
Tony, Tana and Denna took several Mother/Daughter vacations (mostly to the beach). Tony was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She loved to entertain, volunteer in her community, and attend whatever events her grandsons were involved in.
Tony is survived by her husband, Bob Brown of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Tana and Greg Weiss of Katy; two grandsons, Grayson of Dallas and Griffin of Littleton, Colorado, sister-in-law, Carlene Brollier of Tuscola, Illinois; niece, Carla Cooley (and her family) of Tuscola, Illinois; nephew, Cody Martin (and his family) of Tuscola, Illinois; and numerous extended family.
Tony was preceded in death by her precious daughter, Denna Brown; mother and father, Luzelle and Elmer Flemming; sister, BelAnn Richardson brother, T. Flemming; and her parents-in-law, Berneice and Lowell Brown.
Memorials would be appreciated to the Lufkin High School Alumni Association (Denna Brown Scholarship), P.O. Box 150837, Lufkin, Texas 75915, First Christian Church Lufkin, 1300 S. 1st Street, Lufkin, Texas 75901, or Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Friday afternoon prior to the services.
