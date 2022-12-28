Carroway Lufkin square 5/7/22

A Celebration of Life for Tony (Flemming) Brown, 79, of Lufkin will be held Friday, December 30, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at First Christian Church Lufkin with Reverend Mike Hunter officiating. Interment will be in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park prior to the services.

Tony (Flemming) Brown passed away Monday, December 26, 2022. She was born in Brady, Texas February 12, 1943. She was a junior high and high school majorette and played the flute for the Brady Band, as well as performing as a vocalist for the Brady High School stage band. She attended San Angelo Junior College and then transferred to Texas Tech where she graduated with an Elementary Education degree before marrying her high school sweetheart, Bob Brown, in 1965. Tony taught in Avalon, Waco, Brownwood and St. Cyprian’s Episcopal School in Lufkin, as Bob was transferred all over the Texas Power & Light Company.