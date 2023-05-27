Funeral services for Tony Lee Beam, 66, of Lufkin, will be held Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Wayne Beam officiating. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Memorial Park in Lufkin.
Mr. Beam was born on October 2, 1956, in Louisville, Kentucky, to the late Clyde Richard Beam and Delberta June (Quesinberry) Beam, and died Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Lufkin, TX.
Tony was a God-fearing man, who loved his family and old cars. He was never impressed or concerned about money. He never met a stranger; he would give you the shirt off his back. He was a good upholsterer. He was a great husband and wonderful father.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Georgia Beam of Lufkin, TX; son and daughter-in-law, Tony Lee Beam II and Maddie of Huntington, TX; step-granddaughter, Haley Merriman of Huntington, TX; step-granddaughter, Mackenzie Merriman of Huntington, TX; step-grandson, Leyton Godeaux of Huntington, TX; parents-in-law, George and Shirley Blackburn of Lufkin, TX; sister-in-law, Carol Blackburn of Diboll, TX; brother-in-law and wife, Joe and Debra Blackburn of Lufkin, TX; along with numerous other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Dan Beam; sister, Patricia Wells; sister, Debra June; brother, Terry Beam; brother, Stephen Beam; and brother Bruce Beam.
Pallbearers will be Joe Blackburn, Christian (C.J.) Dooley, Mark Youngblood, Cody Youngblood, D.J. Sanders, and Keith Reynolds.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ricky Ray and Dwight Wade.
Special memorials may be made to the charity of your choice in his name. If you would like to send flowers, please send to Shafer Funeral Home.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Shafer Funeral Home.
