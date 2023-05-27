shafer square sept 2021

Funeral services for Tony Lee Beam, 66, of Lufkin, will be held Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Wayne Beam officiating. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Memorial Park in Lufkin.

Mr. Beam was born on October 2, 1956, in Louisville, Kentucky, to the late Clyde Richard Beam and Delberta June (Quesinberry) Beam, and died Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Lufkin, TX.

