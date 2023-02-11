Travis Merle McLin
A private Celebration of Life for Travis Merle McLin, 84, of Lufkin will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Travis was born September 9, 1938 in Cleveland, Texas to the late Annie (Purswell) and Orree McLin, and died Thursday, February 9, 2023 at his residence.
Travis was the oldest of six siblings. They had a very close, loving family that he dearly loved. He brought that same close-knit love into his own little family when the time came. He attended school in Cleveland, Texas where he excelled in track.
After graduating, he enlisted in the United States Air Force working in avionics. He was based out of Turkey, Alaska, Kansas and Mississippi. He served his country proudly and made many wonderful memories.
Travis was accepted into the DPS Academy in 1963. He became a State Trooper starting in Houston, Texas. He was promoted and transferred, becoming the very first Criminal Intelligence Sergeant to Lufkin, Texas. He loved serving his community for over 30 years and gained many wonderful friendships.
On July 7, 1965, he married the love of his life, Karen. He loved her. He served her. He provided for her. Most would agree he spoiled her. And he did all of this in the context of a faithful, loving, God-honoring marriage. Two people so dedicated to one another even after 57 years of marriage. They built a beautiful family together. He was the father of three children, whom he cherished. It was obvious how proud he was of each of them.
One of his greatest loving legacies was his sense of humor. His quick wit never failed him and would also draw smiles from everyone around him. Always smiling. Always laughing. Always happy.
Travis enjoyed reading, especially a good Western or crime novel. He loved sharing childhood stories and reminiscing on many fun adventures to the beach with law enforcement friends. He enjoyed spending time with his siblings and attending family reunions. He was always the happiest surrounded by his family.
We wish to celebrate a man who is so loved. A man whose entire life has been dedicated to his family and community. A devoted husband, a deeply loved and respected father, an adored grandfather and a leader to many.
He is survived by his wife, Karen (Bain) McLin; daughter, Lisa Havard and son-in-law Kent of Diboll; sons and daughters-in-law, Michael McLin and Ashley Rowell, Mark and Darci McLin, all of Lufkin. He was a special Poppy to grandchildren and spouses, Morgan and Brett Due, Chelsea Havard, Kirby and Cesar Obregon, Cody and Presley McLin, Madison McLin, Riley McLin, Bailey and Chris Carlin; great-grandchildren, Landon Greer, Karson Due, Grayson Due, Kashton Due, Kenzi McLin; sister, Sylvia Head; brother and sister in law, James and Johnnie Mae McLin; sisters-in-law, Kay McLin, Mary Lynn Booth, Jeannie Bain, Sharron Everett; brothers- in-law, Randy Bain wife Susan, Len Poling; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents and grandparents; his brothers, Charles and Dickie McLin; sister, Debbie Poling; mother and father-in-law, Beecher and Mary Bain; brothers-in-law, Paul Booth and Johnny Head; sister-in law, Patsy Bain; and grandson, Christopher Greer.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to T.L.L Temple Memorial Library, 300 Park Street, Diboll, Texas, 75941.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.