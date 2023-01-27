Trina Ann Lannan was born on October 30, 1941 in Royce City, TX to the late Margaret (Heavin) and Robert “Puss” Erwin, and died Tuesday, January 17, 2023 in Lufkin after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. She had recently moved back to Lufkin and was being cared for by her daughter, Katherine, and grandson, Noah, after the death of her husband July 16, 2022, who had lovingly taken care of her for many years.
Mrs. Lannan moved to Lufkin with her family when she was 12 and made it her home for many years. She loved helping and caring for others, and enjoyed working at Peter Pan Preschool, Lufkin State School and Lufkin Workshop. Trina also worked at Lufkin Industries for several years until she retired. She met the love of her life, William “Mike” Lannan, in 1986 and they married on December 28, 1988. They moved to Flagstaff, AZ due to Mike’s job assignment where they lived for a few years, before settling down in Kerrville, TX to enjoy their retirement. Her hobbies included painting, antique hunting, decorating her home, and cooking. Trina loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, who adoringly called her “GranNana”. Her grandchildren always looked forward to going to GranNana and Pop Pop’s house in Kerrville where they would go exploring in the woods with her looking for anything they could find to create a craft project.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Brian and Lana Skinner of New Bern, NC and daughter, Katherine Miller of Lufkin; stepson and daughter-in law, Michael and Lisa Lannan of Cedar Park; stepson and daughter-in-law, Mark and Veronica Lannan of Hutto, and Tayri Lannan of Bartlesville, OK; grandchildren and spouses, Jennifer and Will Bruce, Brittany and Clay Sugg, Taylor Skinner, Noah Miller, Hannah Skinner, Adam Fontenote, Callie Fontenote, Patrick Lannan, CJ Lannan, Nicholas Lannan, Matthew Lannan, and Meredith Lannan; great-grandchildren, McKinley Cowell, Emerson Sugg, Aurora Bruce, Avery Bruce, Calla Lannan; sister, Priscilla Burnette of San Antonio; and a number of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William Michael Lannan; and brother Bob Erwin.
“God shall wipe all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away.” — Revelation 21:4
A Celebration of Life for both Trina and her late husband, Mike, will be held in Lufkin on June 3, 2023 for family and friends. More details will be provided at a later date.
