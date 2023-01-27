Carroway Lufkin square 5/7/22

Trina Ann Lannan

Trina Ann Lannan was born on October 30, 1941 in Royce City, TX to the late Margaret (Heavin) and Robert “Puss” Erwin, and died Tuesday, January 17, 2023 in Lufkin after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. She had recently moved back to Lufkin and was being cared for by her daughter, Katherine, and grandson, Noah, after the death of her husband July 16, 2022, who had lovingly taken care of her for many years.

