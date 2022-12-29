Funeral services for Truitt E. Miller, Jr., 88, of Lufkin will be held Sunday, January 1, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Harmony Hill Baptist Church with Pastor Rick Williams and Pastor Freddie Smith officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Sunday prior to the service.
Mr. Miller was born December 5, 1934 in Pottsboro, Texas, and died Tuesday, December 27, 2022 in Lufkin.
Mr. Miller trusted Jesus and followed him in baptism at the First Baptist Church in Palestine, Texas in 1969. There he began a family legacy in technical and worship ministry, being a part of setting up and running the first television church broadcast in East Texas at First Baptist Palestine when television was still black and white.
He helped develop the van ministry at First Baptist Palestine and continued working in the bus and van ministries in Corsicana, Tyler, and at First Baptist Church Lufkin. He also spent many evenings and weekends rebuilding old used school buses, sending many to churches on the Mexico border to reach many more for Christ.
He was ordained as a deacon at Emmanual Baptist in Corsicana where he also ran the bus ministry and sang in musicals, although he was never known to carry a tune!
He also served as a deacon at Friendly Baptist in Tyler and at First Baptist in Lufkin.
Mr. Miller continued with technical ministries at Carpenter’s Way as a charter member, running lights and helping with construction projects.
After 44 years in the auto parts business, Truitt worked for the past 20 years with his son Lee and grandson Josh at MSGPR, coming to the office daily up until just a few weeks ago. He was always there to help on projects and be their biggest fan.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elzo Truitt Miller, Sr. and Eula Mae (Allen) Miller. His only brother, Tommy, passed earlier this year.
Truitt is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Lee and Kenla Miller and Melton and Wendy Miller, all of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Melissa and David McElveen of Bullard; grandson, Joshua and wife Cheyenne Miller; granddaughters, Morgan Miller, Lauren and husband Collin Haynes, and Rebecca Fleer, all of Lufkin; great-grandson, Kade Miller; and great-granddaughter, Karter Miller.
Pallbearers will be Lee Miller, Mel Miller, Josh Miller, David McElveen, Collin Haynes, and Robert Dyer.
Honorary pallbearers include Tom Miller, Ken Cochran, Bryan Compton and Robert Haynes.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to The Salvation Army of Lufkin, 412 S. 3rd Street, Lufkin, Texas 75901 and The Cross Ministry, Vic Bass Ministries, 442 Morris Road, Diboll, Texas 75941.
