Carroway Lufkin square 5/7/22

Funeral services for Truitt E. Miller, Jr., 88, of Lufkin will be held Sunday, January 1, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Harmony Hill Baptist Church with Pastor Rick Williams and Pastor Freddie Smith officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Sunday prior to the service.

Mr. Miller was born December 5, 1934 in Pottsboro, Texas, and died Tuesday, December 27, 2022 in Lufkin.