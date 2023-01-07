Funeral services for Tyler Alan Rayburn, 30, of Lufkin, will be held Sunday, January 8, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. in the Timberland Drive Church of Christ with Reagan McClenney and Don Hooton officiating. Interment will follow in Largent Cemetery.
Tyler was born September 9, 1992, in Lufkin, Texas, and died Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at his residence.
Tyler was a 2012 Lufkin High School graduate, where he was a percussionist in the Lufkin High School Panther Band. He was an Eagle Scout with Troup #472 in Conroe, Texas. He obtained his Associate’s degree from Angelina College in 2016. While at Angelina College, he was a student trainer with the Angelina College Baseball team. Tyler obtained his Bachelor’s degree in Communications in 2019 from Stephen F. Austin State University, where he was also a member of the Sideline Crew. He was a high school sport’s officiant (baseball and football) for a number of years.
Tyler loved sports, and especially loved the Houston Astros, SFA, Texas A&M’s sports teams, and the Dallas Stars. He also loved watching marching bands perform.
Tyler met his wife, Tracy, at Stephen F. Austin in the Spring of 2017, and they were engaged in February 2021. Tyler and Tracy were married on June 25, 2022. Tyler had been employed at the Lufkin State School for 2 years.
Survivors include his wife, Tracy Marie (Ware) Rayburn of Lufkin; parents, Steven and Leslie Rayburn of Lufkin; brothers, Ryan Rayburn and Kyle Rayburn of Lufkin; grandparents, Sara Rayburn, Ronald and Marlyn Soma, all of Lufkin; aunts and uncles, Scott and Jana Rayburn of Chester, Lori and Stephen Bennett of Lufkin; parents-in-law, George and Pam Ware of Livingston; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Kathryn and Ryan Haarmann of New Caney; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Tyler was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, V.R. Rayburn.
Pallbearers will be Jack Rayburn, Wesley Bennett, Gary Stallard, Chad Orr, Ryan Rayburn, Kyle Rayburn, and Alex Hrinevich.
Honorary pallbearer is Nick Barbara.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon at the Timberland Drive Church of Christ.
