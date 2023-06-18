Veda Faye Stanford Bearden was born to Charlie and Allene Stanford on June 8, 1935, in Carmona, Texas and passed away Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Lufkin, Texas. Funeral services were held Monday, June 19 at 10:00 am at Corrigan funeral home, Pastor Ben Merritt officiating. Interment followed at Ryan Chapel Cemetery, Diboll Texas.
Veda was an active, life-long member of First Baptist Church Diboll. Her passion for spreading the word of God came through her work in the nursery and WMU. Mrs. Bearden was the devoted wife of WJ Bearden, her husband of 65 years. Throughout this time, she worked tirelessly as a Christian homemaker to raise her children as well as playing an active role in the lives of her 10 grandchildren and their children. Her table was full daily of homemade meals for family and friends. Veda was well-known for her skills as a seamstress, always willing to use patterns to make summer outfits for her grandchildren, tailor uniforms and clothing for her family, and create beautiful quilts. She had a great love for gardening and watching the birds. She spent countless hours reading books and was a regular patron at the T.L.L. Temple Memorial Library in Diboll. Veda also had a creative spirit which she expressed through writing poetry.
Mrs. Bearden was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Allene Stanford, husband, WJ Bearden, sisters, Neva Helton and Charlene Murry, and daughter, Sharon Bearden.
Survivors include son and daughter-in-law, Joe and Linda Bearden of Diboll; daughter and son-in-law, Charlotte and Butch Parish of Diboll; son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Lori Bearden of Huntington; grandchildren, Casie Parish Fisher, Jeremy Chase Parish, Jason Bearden, JoLyn Bearden, Amber Ramos, Ashley Knight, Courtney Bowman, Kaley Bardwell, Kelsey Butler, and Savannah Bearden; 11 great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Our family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Larkspur skilled nursing facility in Lufkin for the wonderful care they took of Veda for the past six years.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Veda's honor to First Baptist Church Diboll or the T.L.L. Temple Memorial Library in Diboll, Texas.
