Vercie Anne (Spiers) McMullen

Funeral services for Vercie Anne (Spiers) McMullen, of Pollok, will be held Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Keltys First Baptist Church with Brother Mark Livingston, Pastor Aaron Wilson, and Pastor Chris Taylor officiating. Interment will follow at Pollok Cemetery.

