Vercie Anne (Spiers) McMullen
Funeral services for Vercie Anne (Spiers) McMullen, of Pollok, will be held Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Keltys First Baptist Church with Brother Mark Livingston, Pastor Aaron Wilson, and Pastor Chris Taylor officiating. Interment will follow at Pollok Cemetery.
Vercie Anne Spiers was born in Picayune, Mississippi January 24, 1961 to the late Clifford Arnold Spiers and Joan Loraina (Ward). Vercie, our beloved wife, daughter, sister, aunt, and educator, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Vercie was an exemplary teacher, daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother. God used her to influence the lives of those around her. As we think of how she lived her life in service to HIM, we are reminded of the following verse: “Strength and dignity are her clothing and her position is strong and secure, and she smiles at the future (knowing that she and her family are prepared). She opens her mouth in (skillful and Godly) wisdom, And the teaching of kindness is on her tongue (giving counsel and instruction).” Proverbs 31:25-26
Vercie began teaching music in August 1993 at Coston Elementary School in Lufkin ISD. She taught music at Coston for 25 years, served as district Elementary Music Coordinator for 5, and retired in 2018. For Vercie, her classroom and campus were her mission field and she ministered to many of her coworkers as well. Following her retirement, she served as the Executive Director for the Lufkin Education Foundation for two years. Her desire was to ensure that all Lufkin ISD students could achieve excellence in education and worked to meet students’ needs.
Throughout her adult life, the majority of Vercie’s spare time was spent serving the Lord as a dedicated member of Keltys FBC for over 31 years. She began the Women’s Ministry at Keltys over 17 years ago, faithfully shepherding older women to mentor and lead younger women. She taught and counseled women to love the Lord and His word through monthly Women’s Discipleship Bible Study, one on one counseling and mentorship, and yearly women’s conferences hosted by the KFBC church. Vercie has pointed many women to scripture and has led them to trust God’s sovereignty over all circumstances in all seasons of life.
Music was a constant companion to her life... and her love for music actually led her to the love of her life. Vercie and her husband, James “Bo” McMullen, celebrated their 42nd wedding anniversary January 24, 2023. Music is a legacy that Vercie also left deeply rooted in her family. It was important to her to pass down her passion for music to her daughter, Tara McMullen Hendrix, and her grandchildren. She practiced violin religiously with Porter and Evie each week and her home was always full of singing.
Although all of these things paint a picture of a beautiful life well-lived, Verice would not want you to remember her for her love for her students, her friends, her music, or even her family. She would want you to remember her Savior and His love for her. In Vercie’s own words....”I put my trust in the Lord when I was 10 years old. By faith, I trusted the Lord to forgive my sins and to give me eternal life. Since that time my desire has been to honor the Lord and for Him to use me for His glory”.
Survivors include her husband of 42 years, James McMullen of Pollok, Texas; daughter, Tara McMullen Hendrix and son-in-law, Jared Hendrix of Pollok, Texas; grandchildren, Porter and Evie Hendrix of Pollok, Texas; mother, Joan Spiers of Pollok, Texas; brother, Tony Spiers and wife Lana of Gladewater, Texas; brother, Arnold Spiers and wife Jana of Mount Pleasant, Texas; brother, Jerry Neel of Mount Enterprise, Texas; with many loved nieces and nephews. Special friends include Holly Dillahunty of Lufkin, Texas and RH and Mary Ellen Miller of Lufkin, Texas.
Vercie was preceded in death by her father, Clifford Arnold Spiers.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Spiers, Aaron Spiers, Jason Wofford, Jordon Wofford, Milton Wade, and Adam Bickley.
Honorary pallbearer will be John Oliver.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Sarah Gibbs and the incredible staff of Hospice in the Pines.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lufkin Education Foundation, PO Box 153307, Lufkin, Texas 75915, or to Keltys First Baptist Church Women’s Ministry, 2402 N John Redditt Dr, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday, 21, 2023 at Keltys First Baptist Church (2402 N John Redditt Dr, Lufkin, Texas 75904).
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
