Funeral services for Vernon A. Swor, 80, of Huntington, will be held Monday, April 10, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Lufkin, Texas, with Kyle Campbell and Jim McDonald officiating. Interment will follow in the Fielder Memorial Cemetery. Vernon passed away surrounded by his family at home in Huntington, Texas, on April 7, 2023. He was known far and wide as a selfless man who was always willing to do for others.