Funeral services for Vernon A. Swor, 80, of Huntington, will be held Monday, April 10, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Lufkin, Texas, with Kyle Campbell and Jim McDonald officiating. Interment will follow in the Fielder Memorial Cemetery. Vernon passed away surrounded by his family at home in Huntington, Texas, on April 7, 2023. He was known far and wide as a selfless man who was always willing to do for others.
He was born March 19, 1943 in Lufkin, Texas to Virgil Artie and Letha Martha (Billingsley) Swor. He graduated from Lufkin High School in Lufkin, Texas, in 1961. He went on to graduate from Stephen F. Austin State University with a Bachelor’s of Science in Agriculture Education.
On April 17, 1964, Vernon married Dorothy Ann Lawrence in El Paso, Texas. They were married for fifty-two years until Dorothy’s passing on May 30, 2016.
On November 22, 2018, Vernon married Cynthia Parish Gann of Meridian, Texas. They were married for over four years.
Vernon had a passion for teaching and making a difference in the lives of his students. He taught in public schools for six years, including Alto, West Columbia, and Lufkin. His former students were precious to him, and it excited him each time he reconnected with them and reminisced about old memories.
Vernon wore many other hats throughout his life. He was a logger, truck driver, home builder, and house painter. He owned and managed a carpet store. He co-owned City Scrap and Container Services. He was a successful farmer and rancher who loved his “girls” (cows).
His passion for 4-H and FFA youth development spurred him to create the Angelina County Buyers Pool which funded the sale of countless county fair projects. He was also instrumental in establishing the Livestock 4-H Club scholarship program and the funding thereof through the sale of Christmas trees and the 4-H Christmas wrapping booth.
Family connection was vital to him. Music touched his soul, and times spent singing with his family and friends were among his favorite activities. He was a member of the Loop 287 Church of Christ and served as an elder for over 33 years.
Vernon is survived by wife, Cynthia Gann Swor; daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Dan Eddins of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Andrea Swor of Diboll; daughter and son-in-law, Kristi and Scott DiStefano of Longview; and bonus son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Beth Anne Gann of Meridian, Texas; grandchildren, Ashley Eddins, Daniel Eddins and wife Lisa, John David Eddins and wife Ashley, Cheyenne Swor, Kristopher DiStefano, Kaitlyn DiStefano, Dax Gann and wife Elizabeth, Darci Allen and husband Derick, and Kenny Warrick; great-grandchildren Holden Eddins, Brooke Eddins, Josh Davis, Lainey Oliver, Colson Eddins, AJ Allen, and two more on the way; brothers, RV Swor and wife Suzanne and Rodney Swor and wife Jare; sisters-in-law, Susan Wohleking and Glenda Swor; numerous nieces and nephews, many who knew him as “Papa”, and life-long friends including his special friends, Larry McNeil and Ted Lankford.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Swor; parents; brother, Leland Swor; brother-in-law, Mike Wohleking; and nephew, Harrison Swor.
Pallbearers will be Rodney Cordray, Mike Eddins, Lynn Chesser, Howard Daniel, Caleb Stewart, and Ted Eddins.
Honorary pallbearers will be his grandsons, Ronnie Chastain, Grayson Campbell, and Bryan Anglin.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Angelina County Youth Development Foundation at 2201 South Medford Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75901.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Sunday evening at the funeral home in Lufkin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.