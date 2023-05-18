Vernon “Glenn” Hornsby 70, of Austin, was born July 15, 1952, in Lufkin, Texas. He passed away Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Austin Tx. Glenn graduated from Lufkin High School in 1970. He honorably served in the Army for two years. During this time he was stationed in Germany. Glenn had a very long and successful career in the construction industry starting in Houston, working for Brown & Root. After ten years, he then started a structural steel company with his brother Steve Hornsby, S&G Steel, for several years. Glenn then branched out on his own, starting G&H Steel which he successfully owned and operated for 25 years. After retiring due to Pancreatic Cancer, Glenn worked side by side with his son, Doug Hornsby, at Dynamic Steel Erectors, LLC until his death. Glenn was one of a kind. He loved sharing stories with his friends and family. He was an avid fisherman who participated in and won many tournaments along the gulf coast. Glenn also enjoyed playing golf and participated in many golf tournaments throughout the years. He helped and guided several young players in the sport he loved. He was loved and respected by many and will be missed by all of those whose lives he touched. Glenn is survived by his wife, Caron Duncan Hornsby; daughter, Jennifer Denise Burgett of Destin, Fl., Sons, Doug Hornsby and wife Tiffeny Hornsby of Austin, Glenn Hornsby II of Austin; Stepdaughter, Amy Blake of Austin. He was grandfather to Ally Hanson, Peri Blake, Maggie Burgett, Lily Hornsby, and Jackson Hornsby; Also by his Mother, Yvonne Hornsby; brothers, Steve Hornsby and wife Deborah of San Antonio area, Roger Hornsby of Jasper; sisters Kathy Owen of Tyler, Kay Lohr and Ryan Lohr of Jasper. Glenn was preceded in death by his father James Vernon Hornsby. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Monday May, 22nd at The Harrell Funeral Homes Chapel in Austin, Texas. 4435 Frontier Trail Austin, TX 78745.
