Funeral services for Virgil Gayle Havard, 67, of Diboll will be held Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Greater Love Tabernacle with Brother Ronnie Frankens and Brother Gentry Wilkerson officiating. Interment will follow in the Ryan Chapel Cemetery.
Mr. Havard was born May 15, 1955 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Verdie Marcille (Small) and Virgil Havard, and died Saturday, March 25, 2023 in Houston.
Virgil Gayle was a lifelong resident of Diboll and graduated from Diboll High School with the Class of 1973. He had various jobs throughout his career, but truck driving was his passion. He was a truck driver for 22 years, most recently working for Kisatchie Midnight Express. He had many friends and never met a stranger. His family will remember him as an honest, caring, hardworking family man who adored his children and grandchildren. Virgil Gayle attended Greater Love Tabernacle.
Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Nancy Havard of Diboll; sons and daughter-in-law, Dustin Gayle Havard of Diboll, Sean Michael and Erryn Havard of Lufkin; granddaughters, Ella Havard, Emory Havard, Madeline Havard, all of Lufkin; sisters and brothers-in-law, Teresa and Emmit Kessinger, Sandra and Jimmy Beauchamp, all of Diboll; nephews, Kevin Moore, Charlie Chuke, both of Diboll; and numerous other relatives and friends. He is also survived by his faithful companions, Gizmo and Gidget.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Kathreen Chuke.
Pallbearers will be Darron Hoke, Bryan Frankens, Kent Henson, Sean Havard, Jr. Wilson, and Josh Jones.
Honorary pallbearers will be Bobby Conner and Bobby Crawford.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home.
