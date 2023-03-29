Carroway Lufkin square 5/7/22

Virgil Gayle Havard

Funeral services for Virgil Gayle Havard, 67, of Diboll will be held Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Greater Love Tabernacle with Brother Ronnie Frankens and Brother Gentry Wilkerson officiating. Interment will follow in the Ryan Chapel Cemetery.