Funeral services for Virginia Bass Rye Leonardos, of Lufkin will be held Monday, May 8, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Steve Cowart and Brother M.L. “Bud” Magee officiating. Interment will follow in the Gann Cemetery.
Mrs. Leonardos was born December 18, 1931 in Houston, Texas to the late William and Nell Bass. She passed from this life Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at the age of 91, in a local hospice facility.
Virginia resided in Lufkin most of her life. She graduated from Central High School in 1950. She was a faithful member of O’Quinn Baptist Church. She loved the Lord and her family with all her heart. One of her greatest pleasures in life was cooking for her family. She was a homemaker most of her life, and also owned the Kiddie Keeper Day Care in Lufkin for several years. She loved all children and they loved her. We saw many new enrollees come through the door crying, and when their mothers returned after work, they did not want to go home.
Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Pat and Terry Allen, Susan and Wayne Bickley; son and daughter-in-law, Curtis and Brenda Rye; daughter-in-law, Dianne Rye; nine grandchildren, Gretchen, Phillip, Jennifer, Adam, Brianna, Caleb, Tony, Stephanie, Jessica; 20 great-grandchildren; brother, W. C. Bass; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John Leonardos; son, Stephen Rye; three sisters; and three brothers.
Pallbearers will be Phillip Rye, Andy Brown, Adam Bickley, Tony Bickley, Braden Rye, and Garrett Rye.
Honorary pallbearer will be Caleb Rye.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the Hospice in the Pines doctors and caregivers.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Monday morning prior to the service at the funeral home.
