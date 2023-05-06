Carroway Lufkin square 5/7/22

Virginia Bass Rye Leonardos

Funeral services for Virginia Bass Rye Leonardos, of Lufkin will be held Monday, May 8, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Steve Cowart and Brother M.L. “Bud” Magee officiating. Interment will follow in the Gann Cemetery.

Tags

Recommended for you