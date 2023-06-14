Funeral services for Wanda Faye (Pitchford) Richmond, 95, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Scott Presnall and Brother Ron Meadows officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Michael Wayne and Kathy Jeffus Richmond of Grapeland; granddaughter, Ashley (Richmond) Prince and husband Cullen of Lufkin; great-granddaughter, Gracie Jordan Prince of Lufkin; great-grandson, Kutter Wayne Prince of Lufkin; sisters, Helen Deffenbaugh of Poteau, Oklahoma, Sue Finch of Hutto, Texas; brother, Bill Pitchford and wife Lynne of Heavener, Oklahoma; sisters-in-law, Pat Pitchford of Bossier City, Louisiana, Norma Pitchford of Poteau, Oklahoma, Linda James of Van Buren, Arkansas, Judy Longley of Fort Smith, Arkansas; brother-in-law, Bill Longley of Fort Smith, Arkansas; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Amy (Blaylock) and Lester K. Pitchford, Sr.; her husband of 55 years, Carl G. Richmond, Jr.; brothers, Bobby Pitchford, Earl Pitchford, L.K. Pitchford, Jr.; sister, Bexta Jean Pitchford; and Ashley’s mother, Leah Richmond.
Pallbearers will be David Sanders, William Prince, Curt Fenley, Norman Thompson, Robbie Hefner, Scott McIlveene, and Kutter Prince.
Honorary pallbearers will be Gary Pitchford, Jerry Pitchford, Jeff Ammon, David Hearne, Cullen Prince, and The 1975 Lufkin Panther Baseball Team.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. Saturday morning prior to the service at the funeral home.
