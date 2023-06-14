Carroway Lufkin square 5/11/23

Wanda Faye (Pitchford) Richmond

Funeral services for Wanda Faye (Pitchford) Richmond, 95, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Scott Presnall and Brother Ron Meadows officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.

