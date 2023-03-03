Funeral services for Wanda Joy (Basey) Puryear, 82, of Lufkin, will be held Saturday, March 4, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin, with Bro. Jackson Colwell officiating. Interment will follow at Cochran Cemetery in Huntington. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Due to health concerns, access to the family during visitation may be limited.

Mrs. Puryear was born January 27, 1941, to the late L.J. Basey and Joy Lee (Trevathan) Basey, and passed from this world on February 28, 2023. Wanda was raised in the Ora Community of Huntington, Texas, and attended school in Huntington. She met Buel, and they were married August 27, 1955.