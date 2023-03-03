Funeral services for Wanda Joy (Basey) Puryear, 82, of Lufkin, will be held Saturday, March 4, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin, with Bro. Jackson Colwell officiating. Interment will follow at Cochran Cemetery in Huntington. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Due to health concerns, access to the family during visitation may be limited.
Mrs. Puryear was born January 27, 1941, to the late L.J. Basey and Joy Lee (Trevathan) Basey, and passed from this world on February 28, 2023. Wanda was raised in the Ora Community of Huntington, Texas, and attended school in Huntington. She met Buel, and they were married August 27, 1955.
As a homemaker, Wanda was active in her children and grandchildren’s school and sporting events. Grannie kept all of her grandkids, coloring, playing games and doing crafts with them. In addition to her puzzle books, she enjoyed decorating her home and growing flower and vegetable gardens. She particularly loved her hanging baskets, bird houses and feeders. Wanda loved to cook, and as her children were growing up, it was important to her to close the day with a family meal, sharing many laughs and conversations at their table.
In her younger years, she shared many camping and fishing trips with her family. She supported Buel as a City of Lufkin Fire Department firefighter’s wife, by being involved in the many aspects of the Ladies Auxiliary, including running pumper races.
In more recent years, she had enjoyed traveling with Buel to his conferences with Angelina Water Supply, and the many friendships they made.
Most important was Wanda’s walk with the Lord, in living a life of service and love. She made sure her children were in church and come to know Christ. Over the years, Wanda touched many young lives as a Sunday school teacher, and served in many church capacities, including being a deacon’s wife.
She loved classic country and gospel music, instilling that love of music in her children. She made sure they took piano lessons, and enjoyed hearing any of her children or grandchildren play or sing.
Over the years, her family has come to know the importance of “Grannie’s Dr. Pepper’s”, and that everything had to be scheduled around her weekly beauty shop appointments.
Wanda is survived by her husband of 67 years, Buel W. Puryear; children: Roderick Puryear, Kevin and Britney Puryear, Theresa and Michael Branch; grandchildren: Daniel and Caleb Holcombe, Gracee, Kyle and Chandler Puryear, Brandon Bostick and Ethan Branch; brother: John and Retha Collier; extended family, neighbors and special friends: Steve Holcombe, Ron and Sharon Flournoy, Steve and Lynn Adams, June Williford and Andy Sexton, along with her nieces, nephews and many special relatives.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers: Kenneth, Royce and Danny Collier; father-in-law and mother-in-law: D.C. and Ora Lee McPherson.
Pallbearers are Brandon Bostick, Kyle Puryear, Steve Holcombe, Caleb Holcombe, Mike Scogin and Andy Sexton.
Special memorial contributions may be made to Cochran Cemetery, P.O. Box 520, Huntington, Texas 75949, or Heart to Heart Hospice, 2102 South John Redditt Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family would like to express their special thanks and appreciation to Dr. Karnati and his staff; Dr. Bachireddy, Dr. Chandra, Dr. Saini and their staff at the Heart Institute of East Texas; Dr. Ali at Woodland Heights Medical Center; Heart to Heart Hospice, as well as Wanda Hunt.
