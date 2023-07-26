Wanda Olene King
Private graveside services for Wanda Olene King, 83, of Lufkin will be held in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park with Reverend Mark A. Newton officiating.
Wanda Olene King was born October 28, 1939, the daughter of Ruth (Woolf) and Byford Nerren. She was the loving wife of Cloyce King, whom she married in 1961. They were blessed with 52 years of marriage until his passing in 2013. She left her earthly home July 19, 2023, and her body and mind are now healed and free of pain.
Olene proudly worked at Lufkin National Bank (later known as First City) for more than 25 years. She retired as the Senior Vice President of Operations. As her fellow employees and customers can attest, Olene had an extremely sharp mind and dry wit. She never met a computer she couldn’t program, or a game she couldn’t master.
Olene and Cloyce were blessed with their son, Ronnie in 1962, and loved watching and supporting him in his athletic endeavors. Because of this, the Lufkin Youth Baseball Program was near and dear to her heart, serving in numerous volunteer roles. Olene was a long-time board member of Crime Stoppers of Lufkin and served as Treasurer for many years. Olene was a faithful member of Hillcrest Baptist Church.
Olene and Cloyce loved to travel the country with friends and family. Branson, MO was a favorite vacation spot in their later years. They were especially proud of their two grandchildren, Kyle and Kendall King. Kendall’s two children, Charlotte and Cooper, were a delight to her also.
After moving to the PineCrest Retirement Community, she enjoyed playing Mexican Train and 42. Her nightly and weekly games brought her much joy.
She is survived by her son Ronnie and wife Mary; grandson, Dr. Kyle King; granddaughter, Kendall Schmidt and husband Michael; and great-grandchildren, Charlotte Jean and Cooper Ford Schmidt. Olene was also blessed with nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Cloyce Allen King; sister, Maxine Nerren King, and parents, Ruth and Byford Nerren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Joseph House, P.O. Box 150554, Lufkin, TX 75915.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday evening at Carroway Funeral Home.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
