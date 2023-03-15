Wanda Raye (Rector) Clark

Memorial Services for Wanda Raye (Rector) Clark will be held at the Chapel at Garden of Memories on March 17th at 11:00 am.

Wanda was born on July 28, 1941, to the late Ray and Gladys (Welch) Rector in Diboll and lived the majority of her life there. Wanda passed from her earthly home to be with her Lord and Savior on February 5, 2023.