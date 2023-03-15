Memorial Services for Wanda Raye (Rector) Clark will be held at the Chapel at Garden of Memories on March 17th at 11:00 am.
Wanda was born on July 28, 1941, to the late Ray and Gladys (Welch) Rector in Diboll and lived the majority of her life there. Wanda passed from her earthly home to be with her Lord and Savior on February 5, 2023.
Wanda graduated from Diboll High School in 1959. She was a 40-year loyal Temple-Inland employee until her retirement in 2003. She was a founding member of the Diboll VFW Auxiliary. While living in Diboll she was a long-time member of First Baptist Church spending many years teaching pre-schoolers Sunday School and singing in the choir.
She never lost her love for Diboll and all the many friends there but in 2003, she moved to the Austin area to be close to her daughter, Renee, and granddaughter, Katie. Later moving to Buda where she made many new friends and was well-loved by everyone who met her. She was an avid reader, loved writing short stories, and was a wonderful seamstress. She could create just about anything she put her mind to on her sewing machine. She and her friends loved their weekly bingo and card games. She was a member of the Buda Baptist Church.
In 2020, she was diagnosed with Dementia and was able to live on her own until December 10, 2021. At that time, she moved to Hill Country Nursing in Dripping Springs and was well-loved and received wonderful care from the staff. Even though she was suffering from memory loss, she had an uncanny way of knowing when someone needed a little extra tenderness. The staff has told many stories of her just sitting with someone when they were sad or not feeling well. She would offer what comfort she could to others when she sensed something wrong.
Wanda is survived by her daughter, Renee Witherspoon, granddaughter Katie Witherspoon, brother and sister-in-law, Ronnie and Kathy Rector, and niece, Adrianne Rector. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Gladys Rector, and son-in-law, Charles Witherspoon.
