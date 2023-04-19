Wanda Sue (Goodwin) Raney
Wanda Sue (Goodwin) Raney was born in Tyler, Texas, on December 31,1934 to Roy “Nig” Goodwin and Mary Modisett Goodwin.
Sue attended school in Central until the 8th grade. She then moved to Lufkin High School, where she became a majorette for the Lufkin panthers. She graduated in 1954.
After graduation, she took off to SFA and pledged as a Pine Bur. Sue soon came to the conclusion that college wasn’t for her. She moved to Houston, where she took a job of secretarial work, to which she found to be quite boring. She wanted an occupation that would be exciting, adventurous, and she thought a bit glamorous. She then became an airline stewardess and traveled all over the U.S. While on the airlines, she met her husband T.Q Raney who was a pilot. In 1968, they were blessed with a baby girl, Tami Jean Raney.
Since Sue was always quite the fashionista, she opened her own boutique, “Sue Raney’s Boutique” in Humble, Texas. After several years of running her own business, she decided to go back to the homeplace in East Texas .While living in Central, she took a job at the Lufkin State School until she retired.
Her most fulfilling job, was being “Mama Sue” to Megan, Morgan, and Micah. She adored these 3 being involved in many of their activities through the years. Her favorite things were to spend time with her large family, watch NBA basketball and to cook and feed those around her. You would NEVER go hungry when she was around. Hospitality was her true gift!
In 2016 , she came to live with Tami and Michael in Smithville.
Soon after that she became a “GreatGrandmother”, and Oh the joy the great grand babies have brought her over the last 6 years.
On April 13, 2023 at 10:30pm, at the age of 88 , Sue passed away peacefully with her love ones surrounding her.
SUE RANEY was one of a kind and impacted many hearts.
She is survived by her daughter
Tami and her son-in-law Michael Murphy.
Granddaughter Megan Cunningham and husband Josh
Great granddaughters Bryndle and Zadie.
Granddaughter Morgan Odom and husband David, great granddaughters Kristen, Lauren (Stuart), Kenzie, and Kambrie and great-great grandsons Atlas and Jett
Grandson Micah Murphy and wife Lauren
Great grandchildren Wyatt and Kiley
Sister: Betty Lou Gulledge
And numerous nieces and nephews
