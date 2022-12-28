A celebration of life for William S. “Bill” Morian, Sr., age 78, of Jasper, Texas, will be held Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at the Morian Ranch, 1763 CR 317, Jasper, Texas. The family will greet visitors at 2:00 p.m. until the time of service at 3:00 p.m. They will host a gathering for family and friends following the service.
Bill passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022 while working on the family ranch in Jasper, Texas. Bill graduated from Beaumont High School and later received a Bachelor of Science degree Sam Houston State University. He and his wife, Ann, moved to Jasper in 1972. Bill and his brother Matt later opened and operated Jasper Farm and Ranch Supply for over 34 years. He was also a former owner of All Wheels Yamaha and Pumpco, a rural water system construction company out of Beaumont, Texas. He was a member of the Jasper Lions Club Rodeo “Good Guys and Bad Guys” Group, the Bevils Rangers, and a founding member of the Jasper County Junior Livestock Foundation. He was a cowboy, a horseman, and avid outdoorsman. He also loved building black powder rifles, working in his shop, and above all else, taking care of his family. There was nothing that Bill couldn’t fix.
Bill is survived by his wife of 56 years, Ann Tyndall Morian of Jasper, Texas; son, Bill Morian, Jr. and his wife Jodi of Jasper, Texas; daughter, Ann Camille Morian of Jasper, Texas; brother, Matt Morian and wife Phillys of Jasper, Texas; sister, Bel Morian of Beaumont, Texas; grandchildren, Billy Morian and wife Jada, Matthew Morian and wife Emilie, Sydni Cain, Kameron Dover, and Sara Dover; great-grandchildren, Tinley, Taci, and Kendall; nephew, Clarke Morian and wife Angie; niece, Isabel Rosenberg and husband Jonathan; nephew, Nicholas Lamb; along with his best four-legged buddy, Toti IV.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarke Morian, Jr. and Isabel Stafford Morian, and brother, Clarke Morian, III.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Jasper County Junior Livestock Foundation.
Services are under the direction of Stringer and Griffin Funeral Home of Jasper.
