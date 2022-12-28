A celebration of life for William S. “Bill” Morian, Sr., age 78, of Jasper, Texas, will be held Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at the Morian Ranch, 1763 CR 317, Jasper, Texas. The family will greet visitors at 2:00 p.m. until the time of service at 3:00 p.m. They will host a gathering for family and friends following the service.

Bill passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022 while working on the family ranch in Jasper, Texas. Bill graduated from Beaumont High School and later received a Bachelor of Science degree Sam Houston State University. He and his wife, Ann, moved to Jasper in 1972. Bill and his brother Matt later opened and operated Jasper Farm and Ranch Supply for over 34 years. He was also a former owner of All Wheels Yamaha and Pumpco, a rural water system construction company out of Beaumont, Texas. He was a member of the Jasper Lions Club Rodeo “Good Guys and Bad Guys” Group, the Bevils Rangers, and a founding member of the Jasper County Junior Livestock Foundation. He was a cowboy, a horseman, and avid outdoorsman. He also loved building black powder rifles, working in his shop, and above all else, taking care of his family. There was nothing that Bill couldn’t fix.