Gipson square 0413

William Thomas “Bill” Swearingen

Funeral service for William T. “Bill” Swearingen, 93, of Lufkin will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 7, 2023 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel with Jim Riggs and Pastor Jennifer Landis officiating. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Memorial Park.