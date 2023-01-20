Services for Wilma Elnora Kizor Rector, 97, of Lufkin, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 21, 2023 in the Elwyn M. Gipson Memorial Chapel, located in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park, 5205 S. First Street, Lufkin, Texas, with the Reverend Rosemary Berry presiding.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until service Saturday in the Elwyn M. Gipson Memorial Chapel.
Wilma was born to Fred Richard Kizer and Eugenia McCarty Kizer on January 7, 1926 in Houston, Texas. She passed away at Parkwood in the Pines in Lufkin, Texas on Tuesday, January 17, 2023.
She loved visiting with people and had many friends over the years. She kept in touch with many family friends also. Family was of the utmost importance to her. She loved the color green, her cell phone, author Nicholas Sparks and Hershey Kisses.
She and her husband John Rector lived in Galena Park, Texas. There they raised their son, John Frederick, affectionately known by the family as Freddy. Upon retirement Wilma and John moved back to Burke and renovated the old Kizer homeplace. John built a room behind their house for her mother, Eugenia, where she lived out her days.
Wilma loved the Lord and her Bible and had a strong faith in both. They never failed to carry her through difficult times in her life. Her family and their history was very important to her. She filled numerous notebooks with research she did on the McCarty, Kizer and Rector families.
After her sight began failing, she enjoyed audio books, sometimes listening to 5 or 6 books a week. She was known at Parkwood in the Pines as “Miss Wilma and Her Stories.”
She is survived by her granddaughters, Karen Roberts ;of Las Vegas, Nevada, Kelly Hinks of Las Vegas, Nevada and their mother, Gwen Ickes, also of Las Vegas, Nevada and special friend Anthony Dell Rosairo, of Las Vegas, Nevada.
Also surviving are great-grandchildren, Rhett Roberts and wife Mandy of Las Vegas, Nevada, Jordan Hinds and wife Hannah of Las Vegas, Nevada, Jewel Anna Faith Hinds of Las Vegas, Nevada; great-great grandsons, Eli Hinds and Wyatt Hinds, sons of Jordan and Hannah.
She is also survived by her caring daughter-in-law, Siria Sarkis Rector of Ft. Collins, Colorado and Siria’s children Melena and Diego, who were very fond of her as she was of them.
Also surviving are nieces, Esther Barger ;and her husband Bob of Diboll, Elaine Harrison of Marietta, Georgia and special friend Ralph Godwin of Marietta, Georgia; nephew, Lance Crager of Columbus, Georgia; grand-nephew, Christian Barger and wife Tracy of Kingwood, Texas; grand-niece, Robin Barger Richardson and husband Michael of McKinney, Texas; grand-nephew, David Harrison of San Marcos, Texas; niece, Suzanne Norris and husband Duane of Tyler, Texas; and numerous grand-grand nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John W. Rector; son, John Frederick Rector; sister, Billie Jeanne Kizer Crager and brother-in-law, Harold Douglas Crager; and grand-nephew, Dustin Harrison.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.