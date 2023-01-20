Gipson square 0413

Wilma Elnora Kizor Rector

Services for Wilma Elnora Kizor Rector, 97, of Lufkin, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 21, 2023 in the Elwyn M. Gipson Memorial Chapel, located in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park, 5205 S. First Street, Lufkin, Texas, with the Reverend Rosemary Berry presiding.

