Windford Hershel Bearden was many things to many people: son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, but above all, friend. He was born November 4, 1940 in Sarepta, LA to Myrtle Delilah (Cannon) & Orbrey Thomas Bearden and passed away from this life April 21, 2023 in a Lufkin hospital surrounded by his family, at the age of 82. As a young boy, Hershel attended the Evergreen and Shongaloo, LA schools. He worked for the Louisiana Forestry Commission and was a barber in Cotton Valley, LA for 9 years. In 1970, he felt a calling to the ministry.
It is hard to describe someone who is indescribable. Hershel had a servant heart that touched many worldwide. His passion for serving and being the hands and feet for the Kingdom, was his legacy. Hershel dedicated his life to preaching the Gospel, and sharing the good news with everyone. He graduated from the White's Ferry Road School of Preaching in 1972 and ministered to churches in McLeod, TX, Tarpon Springs, FL, Frankston, TX, Palestine, TX & Lufkin, TX. He campaigned in Canada, Trinidad, Tobago, Wales, Peru, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Jamaica, the Bahamas, and his second home, India. He began his missionary work in India in 1992 and began to work full-time in India 1999. Hershel has continued to serve the brothers and sisters there, through benevolence, sharing the Gospel, and encouragement.
Hershel is survived by his children, Bruce and Vonda Bearden of Smithville, Bryan and Melissa Bearden of Lufkin, Ramona Bearden of Lufkin, and Rebecca and Wes Basham of Lufkin; grandchildren, Adrianne and Michael Praditbatuga, Caleb Bearden and Austin Bearden, Savanna and John Coleman, Callie and David Shockley, Carter, Tanner, and Macie Bearden, and Lauren, Carson, and Ethan Basham; great-grandchildren, Samuel and Ariana Praditbatuga; 86 children in the Courtney Swann/Matthew McCartney Children's Home, Chipurupalli, India who call him grandfather; namesake grandchild, N. Hershel; siblings and spouses, Geneva Jones of Minden, LA, JC and Betty Bearden of Kilgore, WC and Mary Jane of Chandler and Carolyn Bearden; numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins.
In addition to his parents, Hershel was preceded in death by his loving wife of 52 years, Pattie Ann Dollar Bearden; granddaughter Courtney Swann, and great-grandson, Ashton Praditbatuga.
The message Hershel would want to leave everyone with today is this: God has done great things; we are only the hands and feet of the Lord.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to :
India Evangelism, PO Box 153238, Lufkin, TX 75915
Visitation: Tuesday, April 25 6-8 pm & Wednesday, April 26 9:30-10:30 am
Angelina Church of Christ, 2213 Tulane Dr. Lufkin, TX 75901
Service: Wednesday, 11 am, Angelina Church of Christ, 2213 Tulane Dr. Lufkin, TX 75901
