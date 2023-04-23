Snead Linton square

Windford Hershel Bearden

Windford Hershel Bearden was many things to many people: son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, but above all, friend. He was born November 4, 1940 in Sarepta, LA to Myrtle Delilah (Cannon) & Orbrey Thomas Bearden and passed away from this life April 21, 2023 in a Lufkin hospital surrounded by his family, at the age of 82. As a young boy, Hershel attended the Evergreen and Shongaloo, LA schools. He worked for the Louisiana Forestry Commission and was a barber in Cotton Valley, LA for 9 years. In 1970, he felt a calling to the ministry.

