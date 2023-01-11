Carroway Lufkin square 5/7/22

Winfred Earl “Wink” Lewis, Jr.

Funeral services for Winfred Earl “Wink” Lewis, Jr., 69, of Pollok will be held Thursday, January 12, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. at Greater Love Tabernacle with Reverend Glen Morton and Reverend Ronnie Frankens officiating. Interment will follow in the Fielder Memorial Cemetery.