Funeral services for Winfred Earl “Wink” Lewis, Jr., 69, of Pollok will be held Thursday, January 12, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. at Greater Love Tabernacle with Reverend Glen Morton and Reverend Ronnie Frankens officiating. Interment will follow in the Fielder Memorial Cemetery.
Mr. Lewis was born December 31, 1953 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana to Gracie (Kennerly) and Winfred Earl Lewis, Sr., and died Monday, January 9, 2023 at his residence.
Wink was a jack of all trades and master of them all. He could fix anything that was broken and was quick to lend a hand. He owned and operated a construction company in Angelina County for many years. He had returned to college to obtain his degree in electromechanical technology, just to prove he could do it, and made the Dean’s and President’s lists. He loved his family, traveling, fishing, singing, and building things. He was a minister for the UPCI. If you were looking for him, it wouldn’t take long...you only needed to follow the sound of his loud infectious laugh.
Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Susan Gail (Williamson) Lewis of Lufkin; daughter, Ashley Frankens of Lufkin; granddaughter, Aubrie Frankens of Lufkin; mother, Grace Varnado of Lufkin; sister, Madeline Luna of Irving; sister and brother-in-law, Deddie and Garland Bates of Lufkin; brother and sister-in-law, Dr. Carlton and Nina Lewis of Lufkin; brother and sister-in-law, Cliff and Tammie Lewis of Lufkin; sister and brother-in-law, Alicia and Kevin Tabor of Conroe; sister and brother-in-law, Kelley and Roger Young of Pearl, Mississippi; brother and sister-in-law, Kirk and Amy Varnado of Lufkin; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Winfred Lewis, Sr.; and brother, Ronnie Gurnis.
Pallbearers will be Rufus Duncan, Brian Frankens, Robert Gold, Cody Harvill, Ryan Jones, and Charles Williamson.
Honorary pallbearer will be Merlin Swan.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon prior to the services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.