Winston Adwin Dial
Winston Adwin Dial was born July 22, 1935, in Groveton, TX to Walter Adwin and Augna English Dial, and passed away peacefully on September 13, 2023, in Groveton, TX at the age of eighty-eight years. Visitation for Winston Adwin Dial will begin Friday, September 15, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in the Cartwright Memorial Chapel of Groveton Funeral Home in Groveton, TX. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 16, 2023, with Keith Turner officiating. Interment will follow in Glenwood Cemetery. Pallbearers: Brint Dial, Vance Dial, Hayden Dial, Weston Dial, Brance Dial, Dale Dial, Sammy Dial, John Wars, Larry Fortenberry Winston was born in Possum Walk, TX at the family homeplace that was known as Mr. Dick Burk's place. Winston started Groveton ISD as a young kid and finished Groveton High School in 1954. Winston was drafted to the Army on October 1, 1958, and served till July 11, 1960. While being in the Army he served in the Korean War and received honors for being an "expert rifleman." Winston was stationed out of Oakland, California. He was in the Army Reserve until September 30, 1964. He was an active dutyman up until the Vietnam Conflict where he was honorably discharged. After being discharged he came home to marry his wife, Ina Grace Fann Dial, which he was in love with from the day they married on September 17, 1960, and started their family. Winston stayed around Trinity County and lived the life he dreamed of...being a cowboy. You could always find him riding a good horse and using a good set of working dogs. Many of days people would show up in the yard with a horse for him to fix or ride for periods of time. Later on, Winston got a job with Groveton ISD working as the Tax Assessor/Collector and will always be known for being the GISD Bus Driver. Years later GISD and the Trinity County combined. After 21 years, Winston retired from Tax Assessor. Winston was a member of Groveton First Baptist Church, lifetime member of the Trinity County Sheriff Posse, and the Grand Masonic Lodge of Texas, receiving the twenty-five-year service pen. Winston was a man of few words, but what he said he meant. He had a love for a good horse, a working dog, and a fat cow. He was proud to call Groveton, TX, and Trinity County home. He was proceeded in death by his parents, Walter Adwin Dial and Augna English Dial; grandparents, Walter and Olivia Dial; sister, Martha Safford. Mr. Dial is survived by his wife of four days short of sixty-three years, Ina Grace Fann Dial; sons: Lindel and wife, Pam Dial, Brint Dial and friend, Theresa Gilbert, Vance and wife, Kelly Dial; grandsons: Hayden Dial, Weston Dial, Brance Dial, Trampas Hensley; great grandchildren: Kenzlee Dial, Reed Dial, Whitney Maxey, Trent Hensley, Stormie Hensley, Skylar Hensley; brother, Wayne Dial; sister, Becky Halpain; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Please share your memories with the family by signing the guestbook @ www.grovetonfuneralhome.com
