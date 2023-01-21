Funeral services for Yonnie Uetta McClendon Dixon, 91, of Pollok will be held Sunday, January 22, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. at Clawson Assembly of God with Pastor Kevin Poage and Reverend Buddy Flowers officiating. Interment will follow in Gann Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. prior to the services.
Mrs. Dixon was born September 29, 1931 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Kyle Victoria (Massingill) and T.L. McClendon and passed peacefully into the arms of her beloved Jesus January 18, 2023 at PineCrest Retirement Community.
Yonnie was the oldest child of a large and loving family. From a very young age she loved and served the Lord. She graduated from Lufkin High School and in June 1950 married Jack Dixon. She was secretary in his business for many years until Mr. Dixon’s passing in 1990. After that Yonnie served as librarian at Central Jr. High and secretary at Clawson Assembly of God.
Yonnie was a prayer warrior and if anyone in the family had a need, they knew who to call for prayer. Over the years she had taught Sunday School, Bible studies and Women’s Ministries.
Yonnie was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Other than Jesus, nothing was more important to her than home and family.
She leaves to cherish her memory her son and daughter-in-law, Jimmy and Debbie Dixon; daughter and son-in-law, Vickie and Rev. Buddy Flowers; grandchildren, Courtney Gould (Bret), Bradley Hamilton (Mandy), Jeremy Dixon, Jennifer Kroeker (Joshua), Josh Dixon (Stephanie), Misty Herrera (Jake), and Amy Lorduy (Fabio); great-grandchildren, Jayden, Presley, Landree, Finley, Abby, Jack, Grace, Elijah, Caroline, Brooklyn, Blake, Preston and Felicity; brothers, R.D. McClendon (Joan), and Rev. Clayton McClendon (Mary); sister, Donnie Nixon; sisters-in-law, Donna McClendon and Joy Parker; and numerous nieces, nephews, and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jack Dixon; daughter, Jackie Lowery; brothers, Sonny and Gary McClendon; grandson, Todd Hamilton; and son-in-law, Joe Lowery.
Pallbearers will be Bradley Hamilton, Jeremy Dixon, Josh Dixon, Bret Gould, Joshua Kroeker, Jacob Herrera, Fabio Lorduy, and Mike Hamilton.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at PineCrest, especially Shalana and to Affinity Hospice for their kind and loving care of our precious loved one.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Legend Williamson Foundation, c/o Commercial Bank of Texas, 600 S 1st Street, Lufkin, Texas 75901.
“Well done thou good and faithful servant...enter thou into the joy of the Lord.”
