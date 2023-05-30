Carroway Lufkin square 5/11/23

Funeral services for Yvonne Christine Sorrell, 75, of Lufkin will be held Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. at The Foundry Assembly of God with Pastor Mike Fowler and Pastor Chris Rhodes officiating. Interment will follow in the Weches Cemetery.

Mrs. Sorrell was born July 12, 1947 in Brownsville, Texas to the late Juanita Faye (Gresham) and C.V. Click, and died Saturday, May 27, 2023 in a local hospital.

