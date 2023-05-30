Funeral services for Yvonne Christine Sorrell, 75, of Lufkin will be held Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. at The Foundry Assembly of God with Pastor Mike Fowler and Pastor Chris Rhodes officiating. Interment will follow in the Weches Cemetery.
Mrs. Sorrell was born July 12, 1947 in Brownsville, Texas to the late Juanita Faye (Gresham) and C.V. Click, and died Saturday, May 27, 2023 in a local hospital.
Mrs. Sorrell retired from Lufkin Head Start following 26 years of employment, serving as Director for the duration. She was a crafty woman and enjoyed floral design, including designing floral arrangements for family members' weddings. Mrs. Sorrell collected antiques and absolutely loved going to the beach. She loved the color pink, and Elvis! Her absolute favorite holiday was Christmas. She had a tree for every room during the season. She was a sweet lady who loved the Lord above all else. Mrs. Sorrell was a member of Foundry Assembly of God for at least 20 years.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Rachel and Tommy Massingill of Lufkin; granddaughters, Shelby Massingill and Sarah Olalde and husband Joel; great-grandchildren, Madelyn, Lily, Leah, and Nicholas; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Noris and Gail Sorrell of Texarkana; special friends, Carolyn and Jerry Williams, Donna and Kenneth McShan, Joy and Jimmy Freeman, Diane and James Wilson, and their families; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Howard Sorrell; sons, Troy Sorrell and Charles Sorrell; and brother, Tony Click.
Pallbearers will be Dewayne Reese, Will Davis, Chris Key, Scott Hightower, Randy Nerren, and Johnny McShan.
Honorary pallbearers will be David McShan, James Williams, Stacey Hightower, and Mike Sorrell.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday evening at The Foundry Assembly of God.
