Funeral services for Zack S. Faris, 21, of Lufkin were held Saturday, July 22, 2023 in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Joel Hitchcock officiating. Interment followed in Fielder Memorial Cemetery.
Zack was born October 29, 2001 in Lufkin, Texas, and died Saturday, July 15, 2023 in DeBerry, Texas, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
Zack grew up in Bald Hill where he was loved by all. He worked as a Supervisor for Schlumberger. Zack was a very talented young man, proficient in welding, carpentry, and anything mechanical from an early age. His hobbies were hunting, offroad ATVing, and boating. He was passionate about taking care of his family. Zack was a member of Solid Rock Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Isabell Rawlinson of Lufkin; son, Wesley Faris of Lufkin; father, Steve Faris and wife Lauren Landers of Lufkin; mother, Brandy Lorentz; stepfather, Steven Looney of Lufkin; brothers, Jeremiah Faris and wife Megan and Robert Faris, both of Lufkin; sister, Natalie Temple of Lufkin; grandparents, Tiki and Marilyn Faris of Lufkin; uncle, Adam Lorentz of Burnet; aunt, Christine Faris and cousin Declan Faris of Lufkin; great-uncle, Warren Faris of Pearland; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jason and Donna Rawlinson of Huntington; and numerous other relatives.
Pallbearers were Jeremiah Faris, Robert Faris, Trent Greening, Parker Vinson, Kagan Gentry, Ian Taylor, Andrew Faulk, and Jake Ellis.
Honorary pallbearers were Jack Page, Dillon Manning, Robby Hughes, Andrew Arnold, Matt Wiggles, Aaron Jones, Dylan Willis, and Adrian Rangel.
