May 24
Five years ago
■ Angelina County’s population remained almost flat between 2013-14, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
■ Ellen Trout Zoo getting a new commissary to provide chow for the 800 animals that make their home at the zoo.
Ten years ago
■ Lufkin natives Bradley Henley and Braden Purcell use geocaching treasure hunting game to help clean up the Azalea Trail.
Twenty years ago
■ Lufkin Panthers to meet Klein Oak (30-5) in Class 5A Region II semifinals. Robert Ray will start Game 1 for the Pack, Brent Brooks will start Game 2 and Wade Fitzgerald will start Game 3, if necessary.
■ Angelina Benefit Rodeo Association grosses more than $100,000 for charities this year.
