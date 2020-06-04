June 4
Five years ago
Burlington plans for a 50,000-square-foot Lufkin location in the spring of 2016.
About 160 residents protesting property tax bills to chief Angelina County Appraisal District.
Ten years ago
Angelina County Appraisal District taps Paul Mayberry as interim chief appraiser.
Shadow Creek Apartments unveils exclusive “Bark Park” for residents.
Twenty years ago
Malinda Smith of Memorial Hospital recognized as Nurse of the Year by the District 22 Texas Nurses Association.
From the pages of The Lufkin Daily News, compiled by The History Center, TheHistoryCenterOnline.com.
