May 25
Five years ago
St. Cyprian’s fifth-grader Colvin Williamson among top 5% in nation at National Archery Schools Program national competition.
Ten years ago
Lufkin City Ward 2 Councilman Robert Shankle plans to host at least two town hall meetings a year to respond to citizen’s concerns.
Angelina County officials prepare city and county for hurricane season.
Twenty years ago
Lufkin High School Lady Panthers soccer player Emily Standeven to play in all-star tournament in Hawaii this summer.
From the pages of The Lufkin Daily News, compiled by The History Center, TheHistoryCenterOnline.com.
