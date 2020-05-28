May 28
Five years ago
Angelina County Judge Wes Suiter issues a disaster declaration after more than 12 inches of rain has fallen on Angelina County this month.
Lufkin Panthers dominate 16-5A All-District baseball team, with pitching standout Trey Cumbie being named the Most Valuable Player.
Ten years ago
Deep East Texas Council of Governments names Judy and Archie McDonald as East Texans of the Year at the 41st annual membership meeting.
Country music legend Glen Campbell will open the Angelina Arts Alliance’s 10th anniversary season.
Twenty years ago
Fire roars through United Pentecostal Campground, destroying the boy’s dormitory.
The Samuel and Beulah Gill Excellence in Teaching Awards are presented to Lufkin High School educators Viola Kuykendall and Frank Latimer.
From the pages of The Lufkin Daily News, compiled by The History Center, TheHistoryCenterOnline.com.
