Five years ago

■ Almost 500 East Texans celebrate 2015 Mayfest at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center.

■ Guests shop and visit during ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Family Crisis Center of East Texas Thrift Shop.

Ten years ago

■ Tall Timbers Chapter of the Cub Scouts host Day Camp to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Boy Scouts of America.

■ Former Lufkinite Matt Purke, a pitcher for TCU, will make first appearance in College Baseball World Series.

Twenty years ago

■ Lufkin Girl Scout Day Camp held at Chambers Park.

■ Lufkin City Council getting ready to vote on final list of streets pegged for improvements.

