June 19
Five years ago
■ Almost 500 East Texans celebrate 2015 Mayfest at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center.
■ Guests shop and visit during ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Family Crisis Center of East Texas Thrift Shop.
Ten years ago
■ Tall Timbers Chapter of the Cub Scouts host Day Camp to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Boy Scouts of America.
■ Former Lufkinite Matt Purke, a pitcher for TCU, will make first appearance in College Baseball World Series.
Twenty years ago
■ Lufkin Girl Scout Day Camp held at Chambers Park.
■ Lufkin City Council getting ready to vote on final list of streets pegged for improvements.
