May 27
Five years ago
■ Jury awards $29.8 million to Lufkin Industries. Verdict finds IBM misrepresented software, services.
■ Brandon Elementary School Bridge Club champions are Adisen Massie and Carolina Negrete.
Ten years ago
■ Lufkin High School graduating class breaks bread at Senior Breakfast at First United Methodist Church. The tradition began 30 years ago.
■ Lufkin 4B Economic Development Corporation consider approving incentive package for Project Mobile and Project Citizen, code names for two transportation-related businesses.
Twenty years ago
■ Four-run 7th inning gives Panthers a 6-3 win over Klein Oak. Lufkin is one series win away from the state baseball tournament.
