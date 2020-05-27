May 27

Five years ago

■ Jury awards $29.8 million to Lufkin Industries. Verdict finds IBM misrepresented software, services.

■ Brandon Elementary School Bridge Club champions are Adisen Massie and Carolina Negrete.

Ten years ago

■ Lufkin High School graduating class breaks bread at Senior Breakfast at First United Methodist Church. The tradition began 30 years ago.

■ Lufkin 4B Economic Development Corporation consider approving incentive package for Project Mobile and Project Citizen, code names for two transportation-related businesses.

Twenty years ago

■ Four-run 7th inning gives Panthers a 6-3 win over Klein Oak. Lufkin is one series win away from the state baseball tournament.

From the pages of The Lufkin Daily News, compiled by The History Center,

TheHistoryCenterOnline.com.

Tags

Recommended for you