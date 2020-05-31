May 31
Five years ago
■ Tyler Abney, a 2015 graduate, follows in the footsteps of his forefathers by becoming the fifth generation of Abneys to graduate from Lufkin High School.
■ Pineywoods Community Academy announces the addition of Laura Jones as the new elementary assistant principal.
Ten years ago
■ Lufkin VFW Post No. 1836 is determined to honor veterans on Memorial Day despite losing its facility to a tornado in December.
■ The Boys & Girls Club of Lufkin “One” campaign has started. This year’s goal is $65,000.
Twenty years ago
■ Lufkin Panthers (29-8) will face The Woodlands (25-5) in the Class 5A Region II baseball finals later this week.
■ Large crowds visit the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1836 Memorial Wall to honor veterans and fallen heroes.
