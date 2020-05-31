May 31

Five years ago

■ Tyler Abney, a 2015 graduate, follows in the footsteps of his forefathers by becoming the fifth generation of Abneys to graduate from Lufkin High School.

■ Pineywoods Community Academy announces the addition of Laura Jones as the new elementary assistant principal.

Ten years ago

■ Lufkin VFW Post No. 1836 is determined to honor veterans on Memorial Day despite losing its facility to a tornado in December.

■ The Boys & Girls Club of Lufkin “One” campaign has started. This year’s goal is $65,000.

Twenty years ago

■ Lufkin Panthers (29-8) will face The Woodlands (25-5) in the Class 5A Region II baseball finals later this week.

■ Large crowds visit the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1836 Memorial Wall to honor veterans and fallen heroes.

From the pages of The Lufkin Daily News,

compiled by The History Center,

TheHistoryCenterOnline.com.

