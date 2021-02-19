February 19
Five years ago
■ Lufkin sees a 15% decrease in violent and property crimes in 2015.
■ Hudson senior Holly Ratcliff qualifies for state swim meet for third consecutive year.
Ten years ago
■ Postal Service to consolidate Lufkin operations into Tyler processing and distribution center.
■ More than 40 children compete in Kiwanis Spelling Bee.
Twenty years ago
■ Huntington woman opens heart and home as a shelter for stray dogs.
■ Roadrunners sweep Alvin Dolphins in doubleheader.
