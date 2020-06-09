June 9
Five years ago
The Museum of East Texas 18th annual Art Camp continues with weekly classes.
Lufkin Fire Department rules house fire on South Raguet Street was unintentional and caused by a skillet full of grease left on top of burner.
Ten years ago
Baseball coaching icon Bud Maddux open Lufkin’s first indoor facility offering baseball and softball instructions.
Seventy-three percent in Lufkin responds to 2010 census count. The count in other communities is: Hudson 76%, Diboll 75%, Burke 75%, Huntington 59% and Zavalla 49%
Twenty years ago
Nearly 50 educators from Angelina County school participate in the Business of Education Partnership’s “Educator in the Workplace” program.
Lufkin High School will host basketball camp the week of June 26-30 and the week of July 10-14 with new head coach Johnnie Carter.
From the pages of The Lufkin Daily News, compiled by The History Center, TheHistoryCenterOnline.com.
