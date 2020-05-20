May 20
Five years ago
■ Lufkin City Council names amphitheater plaza at convention center in honor of longtime council member and mayor Jack Gorden.
■ Lady Pack basketball standout Natasha Mack is named the 2014-15 District 16-5A Most Valuable Player.
Ten years ago
■ Lufkin ISD $800,000 under budget on two bond projects — the science wing at the middle school and the Burley Primary projects.
■ Special Education stars shine for 11 Lufkin High School graduates during intimate ceremony at First United Methodist Church.
Twenty years ago
■ Lufkin Police Department investigates death of retired Lufkin doctor Frank Roland Denman.
■ More than 380 graduate from Lufkin High School with ceremonies held at Abe Martin Stadium.
