May 20

Five years ago

■ Lufkin City Council names amphitheater plaza at convention center in honor of longtime council member and mayor Jack Gorden.

■ Lady Pack basketball standout Natasha Mack is named the 2014-15 District 16-5A Most Valuable Player.

Ten years ago

■ Lufkin ISD $800,000 under budget on two bond projects — the science wing at the middle school and the Burley Primary projects.

■ Special Education stars shine for 11 Lufkin High School graduates during intimate ceremony at First United Methodist Church.

Twenty years ago

■ Lufkin Police Department investigates death of retired Lufkin doctor Frank Roland Denman.

■ More than 380 graduate from Lufkin High School with ceremonies held at Abe Martin Stadium.

From the pages of The Lufkin Daily News, compiled by The History Center,

TheHistoryCenterOnline.com.

Tags

Recommended for you