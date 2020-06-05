June 5

Five years ago

■ The Family Crisis Center of East Texas Thrift Store opens its new facility on Whitehouse Drive.

■ Lufkin to host 7-on-7 Division 1 state qualifying football tournament on John Outlaw Memorial Field at Abe Martin Stadium.

Ten years ago

■ Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce present this year’s 2010 Butch McMullen Silver Spike Award to Libby Allen.

■ Lufkin native Amanda Edwards serves four months in Bangkok working as a missionary teaching English.

Twenty years ago

■ Lufkin City Council hope to get a jump on its $2 million grant-funded renovation of downtown.

■ Cooper Castleberry’s goals as a newly elected Lufkin ISD board member include improving TAAS scores and ensuring graduating seniors are prepared for college.

