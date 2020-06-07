June 7

Five years ago

■ Lufkin picks up three wins in three games, qualifying for the state 7-on-7 football tournament.

■ Dunbar Primary second-graders designing butterfly garden, working to make Lufkin the Butterfly Capital of Texas.

Ten years ago

■ Texas Bible College Benefit Concert kicks off 64th gathering.

Twenty years ago

■ Construction continues on PineCrest patio homes.

■ Lufkin Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1836, in conjunction with the Defense Department, honors the Korean War veterans.

From the pages of The Lufkin Daily News, compiled by The History Center, TheHistoryCenterOnline.com.

Tags

Recommended for you