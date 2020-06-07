June 7
Five years ago
■ Lufkin picks up three wins in three games, qualifying for the state 7-on-7 football tournament.
■ Dunbar Primary second-graders designing butterfly garden, working to make Lufkin the Butterfly Capital of Texas.
Ten years ago
■ Texas Bible College Benefit Concert kicks off 64th gathering.
Twenty years ago
■ Construction continues on PineCrest patio homes.
■ Lufkin Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1836, in conjunction with the Defense Department, honors the Korean War veterans.
